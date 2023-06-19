‘Barrier Breakers’ exhibition chronicling MLB desegregation arrives in Boston

“Barrier Breakers” chronicles the integration of every MLB team from when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Jackie Robinson in 1947, through 1959, when the Red Sox became the last club to integrate, signing Elijah “Pumpsie” Green. Visitors will also learn about baseball’s lesser-known integration pioneers, including Larry Doby, Hank Thompson, Willard Brown, and Dan Bankhead, whose careers began in the Negro Leagues. (The Negro Leagues were established during the MLB’s era of segregation. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum , located in Kansas City, is dedicated to preserving the history of Negro Leagues baseball.)

A traveling exhibition from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is coming to Boston this summer. “Barrier Breakers” tells the story of the athletes who broke the 60-year, self-imposed color barrier in Major League Baseball. The exhibition will be open from now through Aug. 4, located at 118 Boylston St. near Boston Common.

The exhibit will also examine how World War II became a flashpoint for integration into the MLB.

“The thought-provoking exhibit delivers a powerful message shaped by the irony of young Black soldiers dying fighting the same racism in another country that they faced at home,” a statement from organizers said.

Visitors can expect to see a medley of text panels, videos, photographs, and stories of athletes who played in the Negro Leagues and also served during WWII.

The exhibit will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit barrierbreakers.nlbm.com.





