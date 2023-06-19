The Cure reward fans with a career-spanning set that’s almost like heaven

In contrast to the premium-pricing ticketing controversies that have beset some of the year’s other high-profile tours, the Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World” made headlines for a commitment to what the band deemed fair pricing, and keeping tickets off the secondary market. The intended result was to get as many diehard fans into the seats as possible, and judging by the reverence of Sunday’s crowd from that initial face-to-face onward, the gambit was a success.

MANSFIELD — At the start of Sunday night’s show at the Xfinity Center, Cure frontman Robert Smith took advantage of a pensive instrumental prelude to pace the stage and gaze purposefully into the crowd, as if to take in as many of the nearly 20,000 individual faces before him as possible. Like most every other date on the band’s current North American tour — their first in seven years — the night was a sell-out.

Singer Robert Smith leads the Cure at the Xfinity Center. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

“It’s gonna be a mix of stuff tonight,” Smith remarked a few songs later, offering a summative statement that could double as a descriptor for the band’s whole catalog. As wiry post-punks, atmospheric goth balladeers, and purveyors of dizzying pop gems, the Cure have worn many faces over their four-plus decades, and each was on display during an ensuing 29-song set that stretched to nearly three hours.

Throughout the night, the band navigated effortlessly between the ambiences of their various eras, turning on a dime from the gray-toned “Charlotte Sometimes” to a fist-pumping “Push” or following up the perpetually unsettling “Lullaby” with a playful “Six Different Ways.” The current iteration has expanded to a six-piece, welcoming multi-instrumentalist Perry Bamonte back into the fold after an extended absence, and sculpted a balanced sound that gave longtime bassist Simon Gallup’s propulsive rhythms and guitarist Reeves Gabrels’s textured, multifaceted playing room to shine. Smith, still sporting his trademark untamed hairdo and lipstick applied with creative liberty, also retained the dramatic flair of a voice that can sell so many moods.

The Cure perform at the Xfinity Center Sunday night, a nearly three-hour show that featured 29 songs. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

With those powers at work, the setlist presented a taste of just about everything the Cure universe has to offer, from the iconic (signature songs “Pictures of You” and “Just Like Heaven”) to the obscure (a percussive “Burn,” plucked from the soundtrack to 1994 cult classic “The Crow”). That included a handful of unreleased songs, presumably part of a long-awaited new record from which the tour draws its name. “Endsong,” a main set closer lit by the backdrop of a “blood red moon” referenced in its first verse, and “I Can Never Say Goodbye,” which Smith introduced as written for his late brother, found the sextet at their most downcast and elegiac.

Conversely, the show’s real sugar-rush came toward the end of its second encore, which strung together several of the band’s most effervescent hits before concluding with one of their first. “Boys Don’t Cry,” juxtaposing its jangly rhythm and earworm guitar hook with lyrics of pure romantic despair, remained — much like the whole of the evening — quintessentially the Cure.

Intertwining roaring shoegaze tones, pounding rhythms, and an impassioned performance from singer James Graham, openers the Twilight Sad brought a singular Scottish gloom to meet the early evening June sunshine in warming up the crowd.

THE CURE

With the Twilight Sad. At Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Sunday.