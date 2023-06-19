At the Stage at Suffolk Downs, boygenius brings Re:SET to a resounding close

Bartees Strange opened with a light but intense churn that gave some anthemic power to material like “Heavy Heart,” but at times it seemed like the sounds he and his band were making stubbornly resisted coalescing into songs.

Phoebe Bridgers (left) and Lucy Dacus of boygenius at the Stage at Suffolk Downs.

But the music onstage wasn’t among the problems. A well-curated selection of indie artists capped by the heart-bursting boygenius gave the first Re:SET a fine send-off.

With his band arrayed side by side at folding tables like they were a conference panel (and the video screen exclusively showing an overhead angle like they were on a cooking show), the constant up- and downshifting of Dijon offered a push and pull between gentle pleading and knob-twisting noise that amounted to avant-garde soul. The singer may or may not have been losing his voice, but if so, it was exactly in the sweet spot where it was vulnerably frayed, rather than unlistenably wrecked.

Fans lean in for a performance by Clairo at the Stage at Suffolk Downs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With a pleading, occasionally forlorn voice with soft-focus edges, Clairo’s songs were sadness-coded, even when they weren’t explicitly sad. Commanding the stage with a casual glee behind sunglasses that never came off and a hood that only occasionally did, the Carlisle native swung between crisply ornate ‘70s adult-contemporary pop, buzzy and bouncy indie-rock, and fingerpicked acoustic laments that sounded like heartbreak.

Clairo performs Sunday at Re:SET, the concert series that inaugurated the Stage at Suffolk Downs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Boygenius came out with a one-two-three punch, with Thin Lizzy’s charging “The Boys Are Back in Town” heralding their arrival, performing the lovely a cappella “Without You Without Them” entirely backstage but shown on the screen, and then taking the stage proper with the driving and electric “$20.” The group comprising three indie darlings — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — were unquestionably equals, handing off vocals and folding their voices around one another, finding strength in sad songs like the heart-tugging “Emily I’m Sorry” through their harmonies.

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius at the Stage at Suffolk Downs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With only one album and one EP to their name, boygenius performed literally every song in their repertoire plus the unreleased “Boyfriend,” all downstroke momentum and energy. Even the songs from the members’ solo acts — Dacus’s “Please Stay,” Baker’s “Favor,” and Bridgers’s “Graceland Too” — had been recorded with the others on vocals. And they never flagged, rounding the end with “Anti-Curse” riding a four-guitar lift, the gorgeous “Ketchum, ID” creating the effect of an unamplified performance, and the slow, huge closer “Salt in the Wound” capturing Dacus and Bridgers harmonizing while Baker whipped out guitar leads. And as soon as they finished, boygenius collapsed in a literal pile, sisterhood and affection made manifest.

Lucy Dacus of boygenius. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe





RE:SET

Featuring boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. At the Stage at Suffolk Downs, Sunday.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @spacecitymarc.

