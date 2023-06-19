This week’s TV: ‘The Bear’ is back, Boots Riley has a tall tale, and Showtime won’t be squandering ‘Billions’

Showtime: Hey fans, listen up. “Billions” is returning for its 12-episode seventh season in August — to stream on Aug. 11 and to watch on linear TV on Aug. 13. Skeptical? Well here’s the trailer .

Showtime: And guess what? The great Damian Lewis is returning to the drama as Bobby Axelrod, also known as Axe.

Fans: Woo — and we can’t emphasize this enough — hoo!

Damian Lewis returns as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod for the seventh and final season of "Billions" in August. Jojo Whilden

Showtime: Oh, by the way, it will be the show’s final season. The opus on power and greed — which, oddly, has never been nominated for an Emmy despite deserving turns by Lewis and Asia Kate Dillon among others — is going away after 84 episodes.

Fans: Waaaa.

Showtime: However . . .

Fans: We’re listening . . .

Showtime: We are developing a “Billions” spinoff, as part of our merger with the Paramount+ streaming platform. “Millions” will follow young characters coming up in the world of New York finance.

Fans: That’s great, but it can’t possibly fill the gap left by “Billions.”

Showtime: No worries. We’ve got other spinoffs in development, too. “Trillions” will take on the super-duper rich and their battles with one another. Also, there is a project involving crypto trading, and there is one set in London’s big-money world.

Fans: Whew.

Showtime: That’s right, an embarrassment of riches.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “The Bear,” whose first season was embraced by audiences and critics, is back for a second round this week. About a chef who takes over the family’s Chicago sandwich shop after the death of his brother, the show returns with all 10 episodes available on Thursday. This second season (trailer here) finds the crew, led by Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy and Ayo Edebiri’s Syd, opening a new and fancier restaurant. New faces this season include Molly Gordon, and Bob Odenkirk is going to guest star.

2. Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That . . .” has become a show whose viewers either love or love to hate. It returns for season two on Thursday (here’s the trailer), and it will feature the return of John Corbett’s Aidan as well as new characters played by Tony Danza and Sam Smith. There will also be a much-publicized cameo by Kim Cattrall, who refused to join her “Sex and the City” castmates in the regular cast. Coincidentally — ??? — Cattrall’s new series, “Glamorous,” in which she plays a cosmetics mogul, also premieres on Thursday on Netflix. The show — it looks “The Devil Wears Prada”-esque in the trailer — revolves around her relationship with a new hire, played by Miss Benny.

Jharrel Jerome plays a young 13-foot-tall man in Boots Riley's "I'm a Virgo." Pete Lee/Prime Video

3. “I’m a Virgo” is an absurdist series from multi-hyphenate Boots Riley of the film “Sorry to Bother You.” Jharrel Jerome — from “When They See Us” and “Moonlight” — stars as a 13-foot-tall Black teen named Cootie coming of age in Oakland. I said absurdist, now didn’t I? His aunt and uncle try to protect him from exploitation by keeping him in the house — but, yeah, he’s a teen, and soon he’s out in the world on an adventure. Walton Goggins and Olivia Washington also star in the seven-episode show, which premieres Friday on Amazon.

4. Welcome to Phase 5 of TV’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode “Secret invasion” (trailer) brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who tries to save the Earth from alien Skrulls, led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik. Also in the mix: Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos, Emilia Clarke as his daughter G’iah, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Martin Freeman as former CIA agent Everett K. Ross, Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey/War Machine. It premieres Wednesday on — where else? — Disney+.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Downey’s Dream Cars” Robert Downey Jr. restores old classics. Max, Thursday

“The Gold” A six-episode British drama based on a real-life 1983 heist. Paramount+, Sunday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.