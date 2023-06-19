Muzzled for years, vindicated MIT professor says fraud investigation into his lab did lasting damage

“The feeling was that we were guilty of something until we were proven innocent,” Sasisekharan, a decorated scientist whose work helped launch six biotech companies, said in an interview. “There were times I would wake up wondering if it had all been a nightmare.”

For three years, nine months, and one week, Ram Sasisekharan lived under a gag order. In 2019, some of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor’s peers publicly accused his lab of falsifying research, setting in motion a lengthy internal investigation that sidelined his work, decimated his team, and barred him from speaking out in his own defense.

The charge was that Sasisekharan and his colleagues committed the age-old academic sin of copying someone else’s work and passing it off as their own. MIT mounted an internal review of the allegations, and school policy mandated that all parties keep the whole thing confidential. In normal circumstances, that would have kept the proceedings within the school’s walls. But Sasisekharan’s accusers published their allegations in a scientific journal, albeit a niche one.

In March, MIT’s vice president for research declared in an e-mail that the investigation had concluded “with no finding of research misconduct for any of the submitted allegations.” The message, made public at Sasisekharan’s request, ended by thanking him for keeping “the difficult commitment to maintain the confidentiality of the review.” He was now free to say what he couldn’t in 2019 — and to begin rebuilding a reputation blighted by years of presumed guilt.

“I’ve been through a negative journey, and I want something good to come out of this,” Sasisekharan said. “What were the mistakes made? And how do we make it so that the collateral damage on people we train can be avoided?”

All but one of Sasisekharan’s accusers did not respond to requests for comment. That one, Dartmouth College professor Tillman Gerngross, said only that he and his colleagues stand by their allegations. Three of Sasisekharan’s academic peers who previously endorsed the accusations also didn’t respond to questions from STAT. Janice Reichert, editor of the journal that published the allegations, declined to be interviewed. A spokesperson for MIT said the school had no comment beyond the March e-mail and would not make Maria Zuber, vice president for research and author of the exonerating message, available for an interview.

The whole affair boils down to two one-sided stories, playing out four years apart. In the first, Gerngross and his colleagues publicly made their case that Sasisekharan’s lab took the recipes for two existing therapeutic antibodies, one for Zika virus and one for influenza, and made some cosmetic changes before claiming them as original inventions — allegations to which Sasisekharan could not respond. In the second, Sasisekharan has posted a detailed defense of his work, addressing each evidentiary point, and his accusers have chosen not to weigh in.

In 2019, when ties between MIT and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, the school mounted an internal investigation that took four months to produce a 61-page report. The fact that MIT spent 10 times as long adjudicating an academic dispute is baffling to some of Sasisekharan’s colleagues. Further complicating matters is the fact that one of his accusers, Dane Wittrup, works in the same department, with a lab of his own in the same MIT building.

“MIT just does not have a policy to deal with this,” said Peter Dedon, an MIT professor of biological engineering who has worked with both Sasisekharan and Wittrup. “We have policies for students who cheat, or when someone brings a gun to campus. But we don’t have a policy for when one millionaire faculty member attacks another millionaire faculty member using the halls of MIT.”

