US pushes for ‘green shipping corridors’

An American push to establish “green shipping corridors” is key to reducing carbon emissions from the shipping industry, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday while touring the port of Yokohama near Tokyo. Buttigieg was in Japan to attend a meeting over the weekend of transport ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies, who reaffirmed a commitment to reducing emissions from the transport industry and to keeping navigation free and open in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is seeking to develop and strengthen partnerships with “like-minded countries” to improve maritime security and keep shipping and aviation corridors open, he told the Associated Press in an interview. Emissions from maritime transport account for about 3 percent of total global emissions from human activities. Some 40 percent of Yokohama’s emissions come from its port. About 90 percent of all traded goods are moved by sea, and maritime trade volumes are expected to triple by 2050, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Studies predict the industry’s share of greenhouse gas emissions could reach 15 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

A court in Montenegro on Monday sentenced the founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, and another citizen of South Korea to four months in prison for using forged documents. Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March on an international arrest warrant in connection with the $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, which devastated retail investors around the world. Both South Korea and the United States have requested his extradition from Montenegro. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

JD.com aims to create seven listed firms with market values of at least $14 billion apiece, outlining aggressive targets spanning two decades as it wrapped its signature 2023 sales gala with another record haul. Sales volume during its “6.18″ June online bargains event, which concluded Sunday, reached an all-time high, the company said in a WeChat post Monday. The summer online sales event, in which larger rival Alibaba also takes part, is an important barometer of Chinese consumer spending that’s often compared with Black Friday and the Alibaba-created Nov. 11 event. Chinese retail sales grew 12.7 percent in May but were down from April and less than projected. Along with disappointing data on unemployment and investment, that suggests the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to regain its footing. Still, Beijing is prioritizing economic growth and once again allowing its giant private sector to expand, after a two-year clampdown that obliterated growth in sectors such as online commerce. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Stonyfield and Dannon yogurts are stacked on a supermarket shelf on April 4, 2017, in New York. At a new Danone facility near Paris, researchers feed dollops of yogurt into globular glass vessels and plastic tubes designed to mimic the human gut. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

FOOD

Making the yogurt of the future requires a cast of 21st-century helpers: machine learning, gut science, and even a mysterious artificial stomach. At a new Danone facility near Paris, researchers feed dollops of yogurt into globular glass vessels and plastic tubes designed to mimic the human gut. Once the bacteria inside show they can survive the digestive juices, artificial intelligence is put to work to probe their potential health benefits. To consumers bombarded with claims about the supposed power of probiotics, the goal may sound familiar: souped-up yogurt. But the owner of Activia and Actimel is betting technology can yield answers on which friendly bacteria work best and why, giving its products a scientific edge at a time when revenue is lagging and consumers are growing wary of processed food. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LIQUOR

New health warnings by Ireland set to be the world’s strictest on beer, wine, and spirits have sparked alarm from alcohol-producing countries that argue the labels would impose an obstacle to trade. The United States and Mexico have raised concerns over the legislation ahead of World Trade Organization committee meetings this week. Argentina, Australia, Chile, Cuba, and New Zealand have also expressed reservations about the law, which Ireland passed last month. While the European Commission gave Ireland the green light, at least nine wine- and beer-producing member countries opposed the measure. The labels, which go into effect in 2026, will highlight the risk of liver disease, cancer, and the risk of drinking while pregnant in big red letters on every container of alcoholic beverages. The level of unease among alcohol producers reflects concerns that they could be targeted like the cigarette industry, where warnings have evolved into graphic pictures of tobacco-related diseases. Canada last month unveiled a requirement for health warnings to be printed on every individual cigarette. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

India’s IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European plane maker Airbus, the two companies said Monday, in a record-setting order that underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by the country’s economic growth. IndiGo, India’s dominant carrier, is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies said was the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history. Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show, the world’s largest event focusing on aviation and space industry. They didn’t disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars. New Delhi-based IndiGo’s order surpasses another mammoth deal signed months earlier by Air India for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and rival Boeing. Indian airlines are racing to tap surging demand for travel from the nation’s growing ranks of middle-class consumers. Airbus likes to unveil major jet orders at the air show held every other year in its home country. Airbus is one of France’s — and Europe’s — biggest companies, and its performance at the Paris air show is seen as important to its public image in France. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Intel logo is displayed at the Intel stand at the 2018 CeBIT technology trade fair on June 12, 2018 in Hanover, Germany. Alexander Koerner/Photographer: Alexander Koerner/

CHIPS

Intel and the German government on Monday signed a deal that would see the US company investing more than 30 billion euros ($32.8 billion) in a chip manufacturing site in the German city of Magdeburg, with financial support from Berlin. Word of the agreement came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in the German capital. Intel acquired the land for two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg in eastern Germany in November, and the company says the first of them is expected to start production in four or five years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Rothschild & Co expects a 50 percent decline in profit ahead of going private later this year, citing a challenging environment for its units focusing on deals. The Paris-based bank sees its net income for the first half of the year at around €125 million ($137 million), and at about €280 million for the full year 2023, it said in a statement Monday. In 2022, Rothschild’s profit was €249 million in the first half, and €606 million for the entire year. Rothschild is set to leave the stock market after its main shareholder filed a tender offer to take it private. The deal, which involves several of France’s wealthiest dynasties, including the Dassault, Peugeot, and Wertheimer families, values the bank about €3.7 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS