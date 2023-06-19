This Mass. city ranks as the best place to live for families in 2023, according to Fortune

Cambridge topped the list for its proximity to world-renowned educational institutions and access to diverse restaurants, museums, and nightlife, Fortune said.

The magazine analyzed almost 1,900 cities across the country, reviewing data points related to five categories, including education, general wellness, resources for seniors, financial health, and livability, according to its website.

Cambridge ranks as the best place in the US to live for families, and Portsmouth, NH, is the runner up, according to Fortune magazine’s annual list .

“While Cambridge’s educational reputation precedes it, this spot isn’t for degree-seekers alone,” the publication said. “A walk through one of Cambridge’s many squares will take you past everything from cozy bookshops and high-fidelity audio stores to tech-startup firms.”

The magazine called Portsmouth, NH, “one of New England’s best-kept secrets,” earning it second place on the list of the top 50 cities. Fortune drew special attention to the waterfront city’s rich history and coastal charm.

“Its cobblestone streets and well-preserved architecture tell of its rich history,” the magazine said. “It also boasts a rich beer-brewing heritage that’s alive and well today.”

Portland, Maine, came in at No. 15 on the list for its art and food scenes, as well as its beautiful beaches, Fortune said. The magazine also highlighted the city’s nightlife, fishing community, and 19th-century architecture.

“Maine’s largest city combines the charm of a funky historical town on the Atlantic Coast with a bustling metro and busy port,” the magazine said. “Locals may have to battle boatloads of tourists each summer, but it’s for good reason, as there is a wealth of things to see and do here.”

The other New England cities on the list include South Burlington, Vt. (21), Norwalk, Conn. (29), and Cranston, R.I. (38).

Here are the 10 cities atop the list:

Cambridge Portsmouth, N.H. Silver Spring, Md. Tualatin, Ore. Middletown, Del. Olathe, Kan. Eastvale, Calif. Wellington, Fla. Greenburgh, N.Y. Fitchburg, Wisc.

