Jennifer Lopez posts shirtless Ben Affleck photo on Instagram for Father’s Day

J.Lo posted several photos of Affleck Sunday on Instagram, including a shirtless pic. It’s already garnered more than 1.9 million likes.

This Father’s Day, actress Jennifer Lopez revealed on social media that her husband, Ben Affleck, does not have a dad bod.

The post included a video montage of the couple together with voiceover from J.Lo’s recent appearance on “The View.”

“It brings tears to my eyes,” she said in the video. “It’s just, he is honestly the best Dad I have ever seen. He’s so involved, you know, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes.”

Affleck and Lopez co-parent their children from their previous marriages. Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, who also gave him a shoutout on Sunday.

“Shoutout to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!” Garner wrote on Instagram. Affleck’s middle name is “Geza,” the name of a Holocaust survivor from Hungary who was a friend of his parents.

Affleck most recently reprised his role as Batman in the new film “The Flash” released Friday.

