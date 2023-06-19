fb-pixel Skip to main content

14-year-old girl struck by car in Chelsea in critical condition

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 19, 2023, 9 minutes ago

A 14-year-old girl from Everett who was hit by a car in Chelsea Sunday night remains in critical condition, police said.

The girl was struck by the vehicle at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the Rise Dispensary parking area at 279 Beacham St., according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton.

As of 3 a.m., the victim’s condition was listed as critical and she was awaiting surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, he said.

The driver, a 44-year-old man whose name has not been released, has been charged with assault and battery by a dangerous weapon. “[A]dditional charges may follow should condition of victim change,” Houghton said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

The suspect’s vehicle was towed and secured by State Police for further forensic investigation, Houghton said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Boston Globe Today