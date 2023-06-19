14-year-old girl struck by car in Chelsea in critical condition

A 14-year-old girl from Everett who was hit by a car in Chelsea Sunday night remains in critical condition, police said.
The girl was struck by the vehicle at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the Rise Dispensary parking area at 279 Beacham St., according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton.
As of 3 a.m., the victim’s condition was listed as critical and she was awaiting surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, he said.
The driver, a 44-year-old man whose name has not been released, has been charged with assault and battery by a dangerous weapon. “[A]dditional charges may follow should condition of victim change,” Houghton said in an e-mail.
The suspect’s vehicle was towed and secured by State Police for further forensic investigation, Houghton said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
