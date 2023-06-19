Bear spotted in Cohasset, headed toward Hingham

A black bear was spotted in Cohasset on Monday afternoon, according to police, who indicated that it may be the same bear previously seen in several South Coast and nearby communities.

The bear nicknamed “Buster” by locals has been reported in New Bedford, Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, Freetown, Dartmouth, and Plymouth. Bear sightings have also been reported recently west and north of Boston, in Needham, Newton, and Arlington.

The Cohasset bear was spotted along North Main Street and was heading toward Hingham, police said on Twitter around 2 p.m. People are advised to give the bear plenty of room, the tweet said.