Boston firefighter union official seeks help finding teenage granddaughter missing since last week

Shariyah Heyward, 14, was last seen Thursday about 3 p.m. near One Westinghouse Plaza in Hyde Park, where the Academy of the Pacific Rim Public Charter School is located, Boston police said in a statement .

The vice president of the union representing Boston firefighters is asking for the public’s help in locating his teenage granddaughter who has been missing since last week.

Boston police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Shariyah Heyward, who has been missing since Thursday, June 15.

Shariyah was wearing a black crop-top shirt, bluejeans with multicolored patches, and yellow Crocs, police said.

Police said Shariyah “has run away before and is known to frequent 83 Adams Street and could possibly be in the company of a male associate named Tru.”

Leroy Heyward, vice president of Boston Firefighters Local 718, pleaded for the public’s help in finding his granddaughter Monday night.

“It is with a humble heart that I ask my beloved Boston community members for help in the search for her,” Heyward said in a statement. “Our family is worried for her safety and is desperately hoping to be safely reunited. ... As we go through this difficult time, we ask everyone to look out for her and keep her and our family in their prayers.”

Police urged anyone with information about Shariyah’s whereabouts to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “tip” to CRIME (27463).

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.