Boston police searched Dorchester neighborhood for armed man

Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Monday after receiving a call that a man with a gun was inside a home, but an intense search of the area ended without discovering a suspect, police said.

A police spokesman said authorities received a call at 10:48 a.m. about the armed man inside a home on Mercier Avenue, which runs off Dorchester Avenue near the MBTA’s Ashmont station on the Red Line.

Responding officers believed they were facing a potential hostage situation and shut down Mercier Avenue and part of Dorchester Avenue while they investigated, officials said.