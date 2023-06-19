Manchester, N.H., woman’s death ruled a homicide

The death of a 59-year-old woman from Manchester, N.H., who was found fatally stabbed last week has been ruled a homicide, officials said Monday.
The cause of Laurie MacLellan’s death was multiple stab wounds, according to the deputy chief medical examiner, who performed the autopsy, a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
Robert Eastman, 54, also of Manchester, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail, prosecutors said. It was unclear Monday whether Eastman had hired an attorney to represent him.
Manchester police officers went to a Hanover Street address shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday for a wellness check and found MacLellan with apparent stab wounds to her face and abdomen, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office last week. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Eastman was arrested the same day.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.