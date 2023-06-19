Manchester, N.H., woman’s death ruled a homicide

The death of a 59-year-old woman from Manchester, N.H., who was found fatally stabbed last week has been ruled a homicide, officials said Monday.

The cause of Laurie MacLellan’s death was multiple stab wounds, according to the deputy chief medical examiner, who performed the autopsy, a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Robert Eastman, 54, also of Manchester, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail, prosecutors said. It was unclear Monday whether Eastman had hired an attorney to represent him.