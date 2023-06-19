‘We can’t give up ground,’ Governor Healey says as Mass. observes Juneteenth holiday

“I’m proud to mark Juneteenth—Freedom Day—by re-introducing the People’s Justice Guarantee, which offers a radical, transformative vision of true justice and moves us closer to the emancipation and collective liberation our ancestors dreamt of and fought so hard for,” Pressley said during a recent appearance on the radio program Java with Jimmy, according to her office.

The office of US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, said she was announcing the reintroduction of the People’s Justice Guarantee, a resolution laying out a framework for a fair and equitable legal system.

Massachusetts officials marked the Juneteenth holiday on Monday and said the nation must continue to “press ahead” in its pursuit of racial and social justice.

Her colleague in the US House, Representative Katherine Clark, spoke to the historical legacy of the holiday in a separate statement Monday.

“Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when more than 200,000 enslaved Americans in Texas received word of their long-overdue emancipation, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation,” US Representative Katherine Clark, a Revere Democrat, said in a statement.

“Today, we reflect on both bondage and freedom — on our legacy and our promise,” Clark said. “We honor those who have organized, fought, and shed blood in the struggle for equality. And, we renew our commitment to rooting out discrimination, injustice, and violence wherever they may arise.”

In a video message posted on Twitter, Governor Maura Healey said Juneteenth is a day for celebration.

“It’s also a reminder that freedom has been denied and delayed for far too long for Black Americans,” Healey said, adding that “our work to right centuries of wrongs is far from over, especially as some try to reverse hard-won progress. But we can’t give up ground.”

Healey said dismantling systemic racism will require an “unwavering commitment to equity, opportunity, and inclusion.”

“That is what we stand for in Massachusetts, and that will never change,” Healey said. “So make today a day of celebration and of action. Today we can create a more just and equitable Massachusetts and a country for all of us.”

Black Americans have been celebrating Juneteenth for generations to mark the end of slavery in the United States, but only in recent years has the holiday gained wider acknowledgment across the country.

Juneteenth became a holiday in Massachusetts in 2020, and President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress in 2021 to make it a federal holiday.

The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, second Independence Day, and Emancipation Day.

“Happy Juneteenth! Today is a powerful day — one of profound joy and purpose,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll posted on Twitter. “158 years after freedom reached Galveston, TX, we have so much farther to go. Every day, we continue our march toward justice and equity for Black communities and everyone who calls Massachusetts home.”

Mayor Michelle Wu reflected on the “centuries of harm” the holiday seeks to address.

“On Juneteenth we reflect on freedom long overdue, acknowledge the ongoing work to repair & restore the legacy of centuries of harm, & celebrate the excellence, beauty & triumphs of the Black community here in Boston & across our nation,” Wu tweeted.

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said she planned to speak at an event held by the National Center of Afro-American Artists to mark the holiday.

“I am looking forward to speaking at the NCAAA’s 13th Annual Juneteenth Emancipation Observance Ceremony — Join me at 300 Walnut Ave @ 4PM as we honor the leaders who gave everything so that we can live free from tyranny,” she tweeted.

Pressley, also spoke about the holiday during an address Thursday to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., where the civil rights icon delivered his final sermon in 1968.

“This weekend, many of us will gather in the community to celebrate Juneteenth, freedom day —a truth-telling reminder of our nation’s history and founding, and also of what is possible,” Pressley said during her speech, according to a transcript provided by her office.

“When my enslaved ancestors began the work of abolition, many considered the goal of freedom an improbable or impossible one,” Pressley said. “But because of their imaginations and sacrifice, it did happen. Because of them, I am. Because of them, I know anything is possible.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

