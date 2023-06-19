With warmer weather ahead, it will soon start to feel like summer in New England

Temperatures will continue on the coolish side Tuesday with some clouds and a flow off the water.

This month we’ve had a lot of clouds, cooler than average conditions, and adequate — although not above average — rainfall. Persistent low pressure circulating to the northeast of New England will rotate down a couple of pieces of energy over the next two days.

June, July, and August represent climatological summer and the warmest three months of the year. In those unusual cases where June is cloudy and somewhat cool, it can make summer feel a bit short.

This will allow clouds to build in the afternoon Monday and perhaps yield a shower, especially away from the coastline. Any rainfall would be light, insignificant, and not last that long.

Advertisement

Temperatures with this upper-level pattern will be on the cooler side, reaching the lower 70s in most spots. The warmest weather will be across the Connecticut River Valley, where readings could reach 80 degrees with enough sunshine.

Clouds were still evident across the northeast from a persistant low pressure area over Canada. COD Weather

On Wednesday, temperatures will be seasonable with more sunshine and no chance for showers. More of a south-southwesterly airflow for the end of the week will boost temperatures into the 80s. If we receive enough sunshine, readings could be higher inland.

Pockets of summer heat are possible later this week and into the weekend, but clouds could spoil that chance by limiting sunshine. WeatherBell

While the weekend is still six days away, an early look at the forecast shows this southerly airflow will continue. Temperatures will be warm or even a little above average.

The problem that may arise this weekend is that southerly flow could bring clouds and a renewed chance for showers. There will be a frontal system approaching from the west, and the squeeze play between the front and high pressure over the Atlantic can mean the weather will not be perfect.

A dip in the jet stream over the weekend may bring more clouds and humidity to New England. Tropical Tidbits

It’s early to know how this upcoming pattern will unfold, but I’m seeing some caution signs about getting too enthusiastic on the weekend forecast. I also don’t want to be overly pessimistic and write it off just yet. This will be the challenge during the week.

Advertisement

Finally, on Wednesday, the summer solstice occurs just before 11 a.m. This marks the point at which the sun’s angle is at its highest at noon in this part of the world. Changes to the amount of daylight after this are very slow for the next few weeks before picking up in late July and early August.

Wednesday also marks the final measure of summer. The first was solar summer, which began in early May, then climatological summer, which started this month, and later this week, astronomical summer.

We don’t know what the rest of the season will bring in terms of prolonged heat, humidity, and precipitation — but it is summer, which is the favorite season of the year for many.