N.H. state senator accused of assaulting employee of restaurant he owns

Republican Senator Keith Murphy , 47, owner of Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street, turned himself in and was booked on two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening, according to an announcement from the Manchester Police Department.

A state senator from Manchester, N.H., was arrested Monday on assault charges after he got into an argument that turned physical in April at a restaurant he owns in the city, police said.

Keith Murphy, 47, of Manchester, N.H. a member of the New Hampshire Senate, is accused of spitting on and slapping an employee of Murphy's Taproom in Manchester, which Murphy owns. Photo provided by Manchester Police Department

The investigation began April 30, when an employee reported having been spat on and slapped during an argument at the restaurant, police said.

Surveillance video backed up the victim’s report and showed the suspect pick up a chair “in an aggressive manner,” police said.

Murphy was released on personal recognizance with an arraignment date on July 24.

Murphy and his legislative aide did not immediately respond Monday evening to a request for comment.

In a statement, Senate President Jeb Bradley, a Republican, said Murphy is a business leader who has demonstrated “the highest of character” in the Senate.

“I want to express my strong support for our colleague Senator Keith Murphy following news of a workplace dispute with an employee,” Bradley said, noting that Murphy gets the same presumption of innocence as any other defendant in the American criminal justice system.

Bradley encouraged everyone to give Murphy and his family privacy.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said the allegations, if proven, should lead Murphy to leave his legislative seat.

“These are very serious charges that should be taken seriously by all involved,” Buckley said. “If Senator Murphy is convicted, without question he must leave the Senate immediately.”

Murphy was elected in November to a two-year term representing Senate District 16. He stepped into the contest during the general election campaign after the GOP nominee, Michael Yakubovich, dropped out of the race, citing his health.

