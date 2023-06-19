Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to face arraignment after arrest on gun charges at Logan Airport

A spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said courthouses were closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, so Jones will probably be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will likely be arraigned Tuesday on charges alleging he had two loaded firearms Friday in his carry-on luggage at Logan International Airport, officials said.

The 25-year-old defensive back is charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to State Police.

Advertisement

Officials said a trooper was called around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a security checkpoint at Terminal B at the airport after “two firearms were found” in Jones’s carry on luggage.

He was “booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks,” State Police said. “A bail commissioner set bail at $50,000.”

The guns were allegedly detected “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage” at the checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said in a separate statement, which didn’t identify Jones by name.

Jones’s luggage, TSA said, had been “ticketed for travel to Los Angeles International Airport.”

“Upon discovery of the firearm, TSA notified the Massachusetts State Police and they responded to the security checkpoint,” said TSA. “The traveler was questioned by law enforcement and subsequently arrested.”

The guns brought the tally of firearms “discovered by TSA” in carry-on bags at Logan to 10 so far this year, according to the federal agency.

“More than 2,900 firearms have been discovered by TSA officers nationwide so far this year,” the agency said.

Of those, over 92 percent have been loaded, according to TSA.

Advertisement

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage,” said TSA. “Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.”

A Patriots spokesperson said Friday that the team had been notified of the arrest and that Patriots officials were gathering more information about the matter.

Jones, drafted in the fourth round in 2022, participated in New England’s mandatory minicamp last week. He seemed primed for a larger role this year, after his rookie season ended with a knee injury and two-game suspension.

The Patriots did not disclose the reason for the suspension. Jones’s agent, Jamal Tooson, said at the time that “miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process” led to the discipline.

Since the suspension, coach Bill Belichick has not said much about Jones.

“We talk to all the players about things they need to work on and improve on and so forth,” he said in March during the annual owners’ meetings. “I’ll just keep that between the players and me.”

Asked after a practice earlier this month about what he’s seen from Jones this offseason, Belichick’s remarks were not revealing.

“He’s still working his way back in there,” he said. “It’s good to see him out there. We’ll see how that goes.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, when the Memphis Grizzlies suspended point guard Ja Morant for appearing to hold a gun in a video streamed live on Instagram, Jones called Morant “dumb.”

“You letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” he tweeted in May. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad… But you the bread winner, you gotta start acting like it.”

Friday’s arrest is the latest off-field incident for Jones, who has struggled to stay out of trouble in almost every stop of his football career.

Jones, a five-star recruit out of Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, played two seasons at USC before getting dismissed in May 2018 due to academic issues.

Three weeks after the team removed him from the roster, Jones was arrested at a Panda Express in Santa Paula, Calif., on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime — two felony charges. The charges were later reduced to a second-degree misdemeanor. Jones served 45 days of house arrest as part of a plea agreement.

After transferring to Moorpark College, a local two-year school, for the 2018 season, Jones committed to Arizona State. He played in all 13 games in 2019, but was suspended indefinitely after the 2020 season opener for a team conduct-related matter. Jones returned to the field for a productive 2021 season, playing in 11 games.

Advertisement

When the Patriots drafted Jones last year, he expressed a desire to move on.

“I learned from it,” he said in April 2022. “I’m looking forward to moving forward. I’m not really worried about the past. I’m working on my present right now, what I have going on and controlling what I can control.”

Jones is in the second season of his four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract. His base salary for 2023 is $870,000.

New England’s offseason program concluded Friday, so players are off until training camp begins at the end of July.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.