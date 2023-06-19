Waltham power surge leads to multiple fire responses as 6,000 residents lose power

“This morning, Waltham Firefighters responded to reports of multiple fires in Waltham due to a power surge,’' according to a statement posted on the city’s webpage. “Street lights and Traffic signals have been effected and may be out for some time.”

The Waltham Fire Department and firefighters from neighboring communities rushed to multiple locations across the city Monday, including a two-alarm fire at a home on School Avenue, according to social media postings and officials.

A surge in the Eversource electrical network knocked out power to 6,000 customers in Waltham Monday and may have played a role in a fire that broke out in a single family home, according to the utility and city officials.

Advertisement

If you have experienced a power outage, it is recommended that you do not reuse power strips/surge protectors. It will take an undetermined amount of time to restore proper function of those utilities.

Eversource said in a statement at 12:25 p.m. Monday that the cause of the surge was not immediately known, and that it impacted 6,000 customers in the city.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are currently working closely with our municipal partners in Waltham investigating the exact cause of this morning’s outage and power surge. The area is safe, and we have extra resources going door-to-door to inspect customers’ electric equipment,” the utility said in a statement.

The company also said that “while it is early in the investigation, we have received some isolated reports of damage and will work with customers on necessary repairs.”

The company’s statement did not identify the School Avenue fire as one of the locations where damage connected to the surge took place.

The utility warned that outages in some areas could take place throughout Monday. “There may be additional small outages in the area as our crews make necessary repairs,’' the company said. “We will be working in the area throughout the day.”

Advertisement

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullintold reporters that Monday’s fire concern was similar to one that took place in the city last year.

“From my perspective, it’s very similar,’' he told WHDH. “Whether it’s the same or not for Eversource, I don’t know. But we responded to numerous incidents in a very, very short amount of time.”

The State Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to assist Waltham firefighters in investigating the cause of the School Avenue fire, officials said.

“If you have experienced a power outage, it is recommended that you do not reuse power strips/surge protectors. It will take an undetermined amount of time to restore proper function of those utilities,’' the city said.

This is a developing story.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.