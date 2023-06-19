Search reportedly underway for submarine on expedition to explore the wreck of the Titanic

A search was underway Monday for a submarine that went missing during an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.
Lt. Jordan Hart of the US Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that “a search and rescue operation” was underway off the coast of Newfoundland. It was not clear went the vessel went missing or how many people were on board.
The Coast Guard could not immediately be reached for comment.
A company called OceanGate Expeditions recently announced on its website and social media feeds that an expedition to the the Titanic was “currently underway,” CBS reported.
The trip departed from St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, and the company last posted about the expedition on June 15. OceanGate Expeditions could not immediately be reached for comment.
