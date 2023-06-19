Truro home explosion likely caused by propane leak, officials say

The incident began in the basement of the home at 8A Harding’s Way, where a water heater and furnace were both significantly damaged, the statement said.

The official cause of the April 20 incident will remain undetermined, as multiple potential causes could not be conclusively ruled out due to the extensive damage caused by the blast, according to a Saturday statement from Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins, Truro Police Chief Jamie M. Calise, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. There was no evidence the fire was set intentionally, they said.

Officials believe the explosions that destroyed a home in Truro in April were most likely caused by a propane leak that was ignited by home heating equipment.

Investigators believe propane leaked into the basement and was ignited by the water heater or furnace. This likely led to the fire and explosions, the statement said, ultimately causing a 120-gallon propane tank to detonate.

The propane tank, manufactured in 1989, was found to be overdue for a requalification examination, the statement said.

The tank had also been improperly filled with 5.5 gallons of propane, which violates the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code mandating that propane tanks must undergo the requalification process before being refilled. A notice of violation was issued to the person responsible for filling the tank on behalf of F.A. Days & Sons, the statement said.

F.A. Days & Sons could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Truro firefighters responded to the home about 11:15 p.m. on April 20, after the initial explosion, the statement said. The fire escalated to three alarms, the statement said, and the home was destroyed.

There were no injuries reported, the statement said, and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

