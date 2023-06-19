fb-pixel Skip to main content
GLOBE NH | MORNING REPORT

What Juneteenth has meant, means, will mean in the years to come in N.H.

Juneteenth was declared an official federal holiday beginning in 2021, and roughly half the states have made it a permanent state holiday as well, though New Hampshire isn’t among them.

Updated June 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
A child rides in the bed of a pickup truck flying a Pan-African version of a U.S. flag at the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.Stuart Villanueva/Associated Press

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

A full 158 years have passed since June 19, 1865. That’s the day when emancipation from slavery was announced in Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation. 

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the anniversary with Juneteenth parades, festivals, music, and cookouts.

Today’s events in New Hampshire include African drumming at 11 a.m. at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth; a gospel choir performance at 2 p.m. at South Church in Portsmouth; a freedom celebration at 5 p.m. in Milford; and a bike parade and community picnic at 5:30 p.m. in Claremont.

Advertisement

Juneteenth was declared an official federal holiday beginning in 2021, and roughly half the states have made it a permanent state holiday as well, though New Hampshire isn’t among them. Here the tradition is a recognized observance, which means state offices remain open

Here’s further reading for more insight into what Juneteenth has meant, means, will mean in the years to come:

The Big Picture

This photo provided by Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno shows a retired Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft that was deliberately run aground because of a tear in its skirt, on Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday, June 17, 2023.Alex Reno/Associated Press

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Boston Globe Today