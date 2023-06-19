What Juneteenth has meant, means, will mean in the years to come in N.H.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
A full 158 years have passed since June 19, 1865. That’s the day when emancipation from slavery was announced in Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation.
For generations, Black Americans have recognized the anniversary with Juneteenth parades, festivals, music, and cookouts.
Today’s events in New Hampshire include African drumming at 11 a.m. at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth; a gospel choir performance at 2 p.m. at South Church in Portsmouth; a freedom celebration at 5 p.m. in Milford; and a bike parade and community picnic at 5:30 p.m. in Claremont.
Juneteenth was declared an official federal holiday beginning in 2021, and roughly half the states have made it a permanent state holiday as well, though New Hampshire isn’t among them. Here the tradition is a recognized observance, which means state offices remain open.
- What to know about Juneteenth and its significance to American history
- 13 books to read with your kids to honor Juneteenth and Black history
- Golden age: Poet-photographer flips the script at the MFA
- The most-photographed person in 19th-century America knew the power of being seen
- The gentrification of Juneteenth: “Truth be told, many Black people never wanted a federal Juneteenth holiday.”
