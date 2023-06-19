What Juneteenth has meant, means, will mean in the years to come in N.H.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

A full 158 years have passed since June 19, 1865. That’s the day when emancipation from slavery was announced in Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the anniversary with Juneteenth parades, festivals, music, and cookouts.