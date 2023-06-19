Four people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, suspect in custody, news report says

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. and found four people who died of gunshot wounds, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d’Alene, the News-Press reported.