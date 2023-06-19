Before we rush to condemn it, let PGA-Saudi golf deal play through

However, the eventual path was clear a year ago when the deep-pocketed Public Investment Fund set up LIV Golf, with the goal of buying many of golf’s premier players. How could the major corporations and local charities that fund and operate the PGA Tour’s events compete with the Public Investment Fund’s billions? They can’t.

Re “PGA deal with Saudi funder lands golf in the rough” (Editorial, June 11): I am saddened by the recent disruption of the sport as administered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. There is no rationalizing the Saudis’ revolting murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom’s other numerous repressions.

Advertisement

The PGA Tour’s approach of throwing more money at the existing structure had limits that probably meant the end of the current PGA schedule. Many sponsors were pulling out, and players followed the money. Pro athletes always do.

No one knows what the structure and governance of any new entity will be. Your editorial’s calling the PGA Tour now a “wholly owned subsidiary of a Saudi royal thug” is great-sounding rhetoric but hyperbolic and, as regards the eventual governance of the PGA Tour, probably untrue. Yes, antitrust issues come into play. But what major American sport is not essentially a protected monopoly? How could any of them operate if that were not so?

I don’t like this deal, but I love the sport and would like to give the PGA Tour a chance to make the best of a new fiscal reality. I am willing to hold my fire until that is clearer and wish the Globe had done the same.

Patrick McDonald

Jamaica Plain