Making way for bike and bus lanes (or dodging barriers in the path)

In West Roxbury anyhow, that’s just not true. Mayor Michelle Wu has done an admirable job of involving residents and business owners in the conversation about a well-researched redesign of Centre Street. And it’s urgent; several people have been struck and injured or killed crossing this street in recent years.

The June 9 op-ed “Installing bike and bus lanes requires public debate” by Jon Hurst and Barbara Anthony asserts that “municipalities install bike and bus lanes with little public debate or notice” and trample “over the rights of residents and small businesses” and bemoans “the lack of public conversation or transparency.”

Good-faith efforts at public debate have been met with fear-mongering in West Roxbury

Advertisement

Good-faith efforts at public debate have been met with vehement opposition by a group calling itself the West Roxbury Safety Association and fear-mongering about lost parking spaces, small businesses suffering, and interfering with emergency response.

In fact, of 171 parking spaces, the redesign would preserve 169. Of six lanes of asphalt currently dedicated to the exclusive use by cars, the redesign would preserve five, create two bike lanes, and improve pedestrian safety.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Making the street safer to use can only attract more foot and cycle traffic. How can that be anything but good for small businesses (not to mention our rapidly warming planet)?

Jamie Folsom

West Roxbury





It just feels a fait accompli when the lanes are painted on your street

With regard to the impacts of creating a so-called bike culture in Greater Boston, Jon Hurst and Barbara Anthony are right on target. So many people have not been heard from, and so many factors have not been weighed. When a municipality summarily paints in bike lanes, as was just done on my street, it feels a little like a fait accompli.

Judy Kahalas

Boston





One person’s ‘congestion’ is another’s smooth ride

Opponents of dedicated bus or bike lanes complain that such use of existing lanes causes “congestion.” It may seem to the individual motorist that streets are more congested, but to the, say, 22 people on the bus or the many bike riders who travel faster and safer, it seems like a welcome relief from the dominance of single-occupant cars and SUVs.

Advertisement

Jim Mesthene

Waltham





Debate only leads us straight back to our car-centric ways

Jon Hurst and Barbara Anthony’s auto-centric op-ed argues for a thorough debate over putting our streets on a diet and accommodating pedestrian, bus, and bike access. There’s no debate. Global warming is clearly with us, and all our efforts should be directed at reducing our carbon footprint. That means creating more room for alternatives to driving.

Cities worldwide that commit to better pedestrian and public transportation infrastructure are seeing real improvements to the general health and well-being of their residents. The sooner we remove incentives to drive, such as nearly free street parking and extra car lanes to accommodate double and triple parking along commercial arteries, the healthier we will all be.

Debating opens the possibility to a so-called compromise, which will ultimately preserve the auto-dominant approach. Kudos to any politician who can tune out 20th-century thinking about urban transportation nearly a quarter of the way into the 21st.

Phil Lindsay

Dorchester