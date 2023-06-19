Holding out hope for the roses

“It was the winter drought,” the woman at the nursery said as she helped me load a new beautyberry bush onto a cart. I wondered if it would grow in time for mockingbirds and cardinals to return for the winter berries. “Next year right before the first frost, water all the bushes,” she said. “That will help lock in moisture over the winter. Do it every winter or you’ll be back here getting new bushes every spring.”

But this year, none of that. A few worried dark-green leaves unfolded at the base of the plants, but the bushes largely remained a jagged bundle of thick brown sticks. I dug up the remains of the beautyberry and the butterfly bushes, which were totally dead, but held out hope for the roses.

Usually about this time of year, the seven large rose bushes that line the front walk start blooming in earnest, pink and red blooms weighing thick branches all the way down to the soil.

Get Mira by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

Weeks passed, still no rose growth. A few blooms popped up on half-dead branches, small blotches of color on what used to be neighborhood showstoppers. Finally I got out the branch trimmers and put on leather garden gloves, two pairs thick, and started to trim all the dead branches away. You’re supposed to trim rose bushes before spring growth arrives, so I was already late. Layers of insult to the poor roses.

Advertisement

The same bushes in happier times. Heather Hopp-Bruce/Globe Staff

The pile of trimmed branches was already big as a beaver dam on my lawn when a woman stopped her car in the middle of her lane on the street.

“Hey,” she yelled, “my rose bushes died, too!” She then proceeded to describe her garden in great detail, stopped there in the road, while I kept nervously glancing down the street for oncoming cars that might hit hers. Finally she drove on. Three bushes had been trimmed, four to go. It was getting hot.

Advertisement

A strolling woman and man stopped at the last two untrimmed bushes, peering and discussing, then approached as I stood wedged between a fence and a pine tree. Getting the right angle at the base of the bushes was difficult and required creative maneuvering.

“Bless you,” she said. It’s always nice to be inexplicably blessed by strangers. “Your flowers are beautiful.”

“Our rose bushes died, too,” the man said. The pair looked genuinely sad about that. I noticed a thorn had somehow penetrated my double-glove barrier and lodged into my thumb, where it would steadfastly — and painfully — remain for days. “They’re everywhere,” he added. Dead rose bushes.

And it’s true: You can see them as you make your way through town. Those same dead brown clumps of sticks are all over.

Why does everything have to be so fragile? These bushes thrived for years with only the occasional dump of pureed banana peels at the roots. Why die now? Since COVID-19 hit everything feels so tenuous. We had to hide inside for months to prevent touching the wrong thing, breathing the wrong air, and it felt like the world itself was made of thin glass. For many of us our gardens were the only real thing we had, the continuity of seasons and growth and sharing something beautiful with neighbors when we could no longer sit for coffee. And now there is a significant pile of terrifically stabby sticks in the yard because rose bushes can just die on a whim? Why didn’t they just go dormant like we had to?

Advertisement

“Next year is going to be great for roses, I can just tell,” the man said before the conversation turned to lilies, mine and theirs, which are thriving. There’s no reason not to believe him. Maybe we can be thankful for the lilies and for the fact that we can stand outside and talk to one another. And worry about the roses later.