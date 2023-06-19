After 15 years without results, young starting pitching is percolating through the Red Sox system

The Red Sox entered Monday night’s game against the Twins with a 3.47 ERA since May 17, fifth-best in the big leagues in that time. The charge has been led in many ways by an emerging generation of pitchers, all of whom entered pro ball in 2017, who are either true homegrown players or have spent their entire big league careers with the Sox.

On the surface, it’s difficult to reconcile those two truths. Yet the current state of the pitching staff captures both elements.

MINNEAPOLIS — It is the most promising time in Red Sox starting pitcher development in years. It is a time where the Red Sox have not developed adequate starting pitching depth.

Tanner Houck (1st round) and Kutter Crawford (16th round) were both drafted in 2017, the same year Brayan Bello was signed out of the Dominican. Garrett Whitlock was taken by the Yankees in the 18th round of the 2017 draft before being acquired in the Rule 5 draft after the 2020 season.

“It’s a good feeling,” Cora said of the emerging wave of young starters. “Obviously, expectations of the 30 teams should be to win the World Series, but if you are in probably another city, you go into the season with Houck, Bello, Whitlock, and at that moment it was [Chris] Sale and [Nick] Pivetta, you’d be like, ‘Wow, the young guns are coming.’ But that doesn’t fly here. You have to go out there and execute.”

But increasingly, that’s what has happened. Bello is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 11 starts, including a 2.60 ERA in his last nine. Whitlock is 3-0 with a 3.13 ERA since coming off the injured list — a time he used to remaster his changeup. Those two look increasingly like rotation cornerstones.

Houck had shown promising flashes of effectiveness, albeit in inconsistent bursts, in the rotation before a liner off his right cheek on Friday resulted in an injured list stint of as-yet-unknown duration. Crawford showed enough as a starter last year and a multi-innings reliever this year (1.66 ERA) that the Sox trust him to find his way as a starter again now, despite his struggles in that role thus far (1-2, 7.11).

From that group — all of whom remain under Red Sox team control through at least 2027 — there is a forming sense of identity.

“I hope I have my whole career with Tanner and Bello. You form real bonds. You form real friendships. You start really helping each other,” said Whitlock. “I think it’s huge to just have guys that see each other constantly and are around each other. I think it’s a really cool thing that we can be developing that core.”

Recent events have also demonstrated the limits of that foundation. The team’s decision to call up Matt Dermody for a start earlier this month reflected the lack of rotation depth on the 40-man roster beyond the bullpen.

Lefthander Brandon Walter and righthander Bryan Mata, viewed as the team’s top two pitching prospects entering the year, have struggled with a combination of command, stuff, and health. While Chris Murphy impressed in a pair of recent multi-inning relief outings, his struggles as a starter in Triple A have him being developed as a reliever.

With Houck sidelined, the Sox are left in something of a scramble to round out their rotation this Thursday. Cora said the team would trust the outing to someone on the 40-man roster. Meaning potentially a pitcher in the bullpen — Nick Pivetta and Kaleb Ort represent obvious possibilities. Perhaps Walter, or another call-up for a spot start. It ruled out non-roster options such as prospect Shane Drohan and Kyle Barraclough, a soon-to-be WooSox starter who was just acquired out of indy ball.

The Sox have improved to the point where they are able to challenge the notion they’re unable to develop starters. Yet they still can not rely entirely on prospects and 40-man options in the face of the typical wear and tear of a season.

“A lot of the next wave that’s up and coming in Triple A is still not fully cooked,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “That is going to be something we’re going to need to be mindful of.”

“We need to improve it. I’d probably say that almost anytime you ever asked me, but it’s definitely true now,” GM Brian O’Halloran added. “We have to continue to work to improve our depth around the diamond, but certainly with our starting pitching as well.”

That said, the Sox see reason for optimism. They do not have enough young, developing, homegrown starters, but for the first time in roughly 15 years, they have not just one promising pitcher, but a group of them contributing effectively at the big league level.

“This is kind of what we’ve been working towards, building homegrown starting pitchers,” said bullpen coach Kevin Walker, who was a minor league pitching coach from 2012-19 before joining the big-league staff in 2020. “I think we’re on a really good path building starting pitching — quality starting pitching.

“[Cora] says it all the time: If you’re gonna go anywhere in baseball, it’s about good starting pitching,” Walker added. “Right now, I think we’ve built a really good foundation.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.