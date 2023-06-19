Another five-hit game in rout of Toronto has Miami’s Luis Arraez back hitting .400

MIAMI — Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-0, on Monday night.
Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits and won their fifth straight. Miami improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.
It was the second time in his past three games that Arraez went 5 for 5, following an 0-for-15 slide that dropped his average to .378. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the fourth major leaguer since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a calendar month, joining three Hall of Famers: George Sisler (August 1921), Ty Cobb (July 1922), and Dave Winfield (June 1984).
Arraez has 102 hits in 67 games played, the second-fastest player to 100 in Marlins history. Dee Strange-Gordon reached the century mark in 65 games in 2015.
Arraez’s fifth single, a line drive to left field with the bases loaded, scored two and highlighted a five-run seventh. The crowd of 12,226 gave Arraez a standing ovation before the at-bat and chanted “Louie! Louie! Louie!” once he reached first base.
No big league player has batted .400 for a full season since Ted Williams hit .406 for the Red Sox in 1941.
Bo Bichette had two hits for the Blue Jays, shut out for the first time this season. Bichette also reached 100 hits with his leadoff single in the ninth.
José Berríos (7-5) was lifted after the fourth. The righthander permitted five runs and eight hits in his shortest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out four.