Johnny Escobalez was a JV player at the start of the season. So how did he end up starting for Taunton in the Division 1 state championship?

“I was nervous a little bit, but me and my mom had been praying about this the whole week,” Escobalez said. “Grace to God, he’s awesome.”

But Sunday night, Escobalez toed the rubber for the second-seeded Tigers’ most important game of the season — a rematch with Hockomock rival and top-seeded Franklin in the Division 1 title game. The sophomore — who started the year on the JV team — delivered a complete-game gem.

WORCESTER — Three months ago, if Taunton head coach Blair Bourque was asked who might start a potential state championship game on the mound, he’d have to go a ways down the list before naming Johnny Escobalez.

Advertisement

Escobalez pitched a four-hitter, giving up two runs (one earned), and striking out four as the Tigers (21-4) repeated as state champs, beating Franklin 7-2.

Taunton pitcher Johnny Escobalez (right) celebrated with catcher Ryan MacDougall after pitching a complete game in the Division 1 state championship. Mark Stockwell for The Boston Globe

Escobalez was on Taunton’s radar at the beginning of the year. Bourque saw the potential and the hard work Escobalez put in during offseason workouts. When senior Shawn Cali got hurt, Bourque called Escobalez up from JV. The lefty — who throws with a deceptive sidearm motion — has been a revelation ever since.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I remember in the weight room, talking to him a couple times and just being like, ‘We’re gonna need you at some point this season. Just make sure you’re ready,’ ” Bourque said. “The opportunity presented itself . . . and he capitalized.”

During the regular season, Escobalez pitched 30 innings with a 5-0 record, 41 strikeouts, six walks, and no earned runs. He started twice prior in the playoffs, throwing five innings of two-run ball in a quarterfinal win over BC High.

Taunton’s Brayden Cali (left) and Johnny Escobalez (right) are jubilant after Taunton takes a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Mark Stockwell for The Boston Globe

“No words can explain what he’s done for us this year,” Taunton junior Braden Sullivan said. “As a team, we lose Shawn as a pitcher, we lost Jack [Cali] for a little bit. He got the call up and that definitely helped us. He’s been phenomenal.”

Advertisement

After the Tigers staked the sophomore out to a six-run lead in the second inning, Escobalez brought an extra wave of confidence to the mound. He allowed an unearned run in the third before setting down eight in a row until the sixth.

“Johnny is phenomenal,” Bourque said. “Enough can’t be said about the performance. You know, being a sophomore and being on this stage is incredible. I’m so happy for him. He’s a hard worker. The future is really bright, but this is a very special day for him.”