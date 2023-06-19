Patriots will have joint practices on the road with Packers and Titans this summer

The Patriots will work with two other NFL teams as part of training camp this summer.

The club will travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices with the Packers Aug. 16-17, followed by a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lambeau Field. They then will travel to Nashville for a pair of joint practices with the Titans on Aug. 22-23 before playing their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nissan Stadium.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is well-acquainted with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who played linebacker for eight seasons in New England. Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.