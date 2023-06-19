Patriots will have joint practices on the road with Packers and Titans this summer

The Patriots will work with two other NFL teams as part of training camp this summer.
The club will travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices with the Packers Aug. 16-17, followed by a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lambeau Field. They then will travel to Nashville for a pair of joint practices with the Titans on Aug. 22-23 before playing their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nissan Stadium.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is well-acquainted with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who played linebacker for eight seasons in New England. Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.
“I love Mike and what he did for us here,” Belichick said earlier this month. “He gave us a lot of leadership with a lot of energy, toughness, and football character. He was a great addition. I have a good relationship with Mike all the way back to when he was at Ohio State.
“Since, I’ve followed his coaching career, obviously from Ohio State, to Houston, to Tennessee. I had a great opportunity to work with Mike, and I look forward to working with him again this summer in Tennessee, and at his induction later in the fall.”
In addition to their two road preseason games, the Patriots will host the Houston Texans for their preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 10.
