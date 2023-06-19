Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff

Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff, according to a league source.

Pressey, 32, played for the Celtics from 2013-15. He then had brief stints with the 76ers and Suns before spending several years playing overseas. Last season Pressey worked as an assistant at Missouri, his alma mater. Pressey’s father, Paul, played in the NBA for 11 seasons before serving as an assistant coach for 25, including a stint with the Celtics from 2004-06.

The source said the Celtics are planning to add one or two more behind-the-bench coaches to Mazzulla’s staff in the coming weeks. The Celtics filled their top two assistant slots earlier this month by hiring Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, who was a three-time NBA champion as a player.