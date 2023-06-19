Game 73: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

They will now hit the road for seven games in seven days, beginning with a four-game series with the Twins. The teams met earlier this season, with the Sox taking two of three at Fenway Park April 18-20.

It marked the first time the Sox swept a doubleheader against the Yankees at Fenway Park since July 31, 1976, and it was their third series sweep of the season.

The Red Sox closed out their homestand in style, winning their last four, including a three-game sweep of the Yankees, punctuated by taking both games of Sunday’s doubleheader .

James Paxton will take the mound for the series opener. The lefthander put up some impressive numbers in his last three starts, beginning May 31 when he held the Reds to one run in five innings. He followed that up by allowing just two runs over six inning to the Guardians on June 6, and one unearned run in six innings against the Rockies on June 12.

Lineups

RED SOX (37-35): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

TWINS (36-36): TBA

Pitching: RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.27 ERA)

Time: 7:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. López: Adam Duvall 3-4, Reese McGuire 0-2, Justin Turner 1-7

Twins vs. Paxton: Byron Buxton 3-8, Carlos Correa 9-22, Joey Gallo 2-7, Max Kepler 2-8, Michael A. Taylor 0-0, Christian Vázquez 2-13

Stat of the day: Red Sox relievers have allowed seven earned runs in 33⅓ innings (1.89 ERA) in the the last nine games.

Notes: Paxton has made six starts against the Twins in his career and is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA. … In 29 starts since May 17, Red Sox starters have a 3.47 ERA, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 21 of those games. … The Sox have outscored opponents 31-11 over their last four games, batting .338 (46-for-136) with 21 extra-base hits. … Kiké Hernández has 13 RBI over his last 21 games. … Alex Verdugo is batting .384 with five doubles, three RBI, and three walks over the course of his season-long nine-game hitting streak. … Lopez has pitched well in his last two starts. He held the Rays to one run and five hits over seven innings on June 7, and limited the Brewers to three runs and four hits in six-plus innings on June 13.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.