‘They want you to hear what they have to say:’ Juneteenth and the history of activism among Boston’s Black athletes

Julian Benbow joined Boston Globe Today Sports host Chris Gasper ahead of Juneteenth to discuss Boston’s Black athletes and how they’ve grown into their activism.
“The players have the voice and they know the power of it, and they know the people they can reach,” Benbow explained. “... They know how to use their voice for good, for change.”
Bill Russell set the tone with his work off the court while starring for the Celtics. And that work has continued with players like Devin McCourty, Jaylen Brown, and others using their platform to effect change.
Watch the full segment above.
