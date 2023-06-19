Win streak at five for Red Sox after road trip-opening victory against the Twins

The video clip has been a staple of blooper reels since and the Twins playfully broadcast an eagle’s screech several times during Paxton’s start for the Red Sox on Monday night.

The pregame ceremony included a bald eagle flying in during the national anthem. Instead of landing at the plate, the eagle briefly settled on Paxton’s shoulder while he stood in the outfield following his warmups.

MINNEAPOLIS — When James Paxton last pitched at Target Field, on April 5, 2018, it was Opening Day for the Twins and he was a member of the Mariners.

But it was Paxton and the Sox who soared. The lefthander pitched into the seventh inning and his teammates collected six extra-base hits in a 9-3 victory.

That’s five in a row for the Sox, now 37-35. They have scored 40 runs on 56 hits in those five games.

Jarren Duran was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two RBIs. Alex Verdugo drove in four runs, three with a tie-breaking triple in the sixth inning.

Paxton improved to 3-1 with a 3.29 earned run average in seven starts since coming off the injured list. At a time when the injury-riddled Sox have needed a rotation pillar, he has stepped up.

The Twin have lost four of five.

In his first career appearance against the Red Sox, Minnesota righthander Pablo López lasted 5⅔ innings and allowed five runs.

He was lucky it wasn’t more.

Duran lined a fastball to the left field gap to open the game and hustled to second for a double. He took third when Verdugo lined out to right field but Rafael Devers struck out swinging and Adam Duvall grounded to shortstop.

The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the third inning as Pablo Reyes walked, Duran doubled to center field and Verdugo was hit by a pitch. Devers struck out again. But Duvall walked on four pitches — none of them close — to force in a run. Masataka Yoshida then struck out on four pitches.

The Sox finally had a big hit in the fourth inning.

Connor Wong drew a two-out walk and took third when Reyes singled. Reyes moved up to second on a throwing error by Twins second baseman Edouard Julien. Duran doubled to right field this time and two runs scored.

Paxton was working on a one-hit shutout through four innings. He had faced only 13 hitters to that point.

Willi Castro singled with one out in the fifth. Paxton then hit Kyle Farmer with an 0-and-2 pitch. With two outs, Paxton left a fastball high and Christian Vázquez hammered it to the gap in left field for a three-run homer. The ball landed among several of his former Sox teammates in the visitor’s bullpen.

It was a swing a long time coming for Vázquez, who had gone 145 at-bats without a homer for his new team. Naturally it came against the team the catcher spent most of his career with.

The Sox regained the lead for Paxton in the sixth inning.

Triston Casas singled and went to third on a double by Wong. With two outs, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced López with lefthanded reliever Jovani Moran.

Alex Cora countered by pinch hitting Ron Refsnyder for Duran, three doubles be damned. Refsnyder worked a walk to extend the inning and Verdugo lined a three-run triple down the line in right field.

The lead grew to 8-3 in the seventh inning. Christian Arroyo drew a two-out walk and Casas sent a changeup from José DeLeon 419 feet to right field for his eighth home run.

Verdugo’s eighth-inning infield single brought in the Sox’ final run.

Josh Winckowski relieved Paxton and recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning. Justin Garza pitched the eighth and the ninth.

