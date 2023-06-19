Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 68 people have been rescued in the eastern Aegean Sea after the sailboat they were on sent a distress signal while off the coast of island of Leros.

The sailboat, which is believed to have set sail from Turkey carrying migrants hoping to reach Greece, issued a distress call early Monday, and the passengers were initially picked up by a passing merchant ship before being transferred to a coast guard vessel, the coast guard said.

All were safely transported to Leros, and there were no reports of any injuries or people missing. The nationalities of those on board were not immediately available.