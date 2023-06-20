Coolidge’s Science on Screen series returns to the Greenway

“We wanted to make science fun and accessible to everyone and use film as just a jumping off point to talk about these scientific topics,” said Beth Gilligan, deputy director of Coolidge Corner Theatre.

The series, which began in 2005 at the theater before it was moved to the Greenway last year, consists of three science-themed films preceded by brief expert talks. The Coolidge will show the films for free Wednesdays at 8 p.m. to coincide with sunsets.

Grab a picnic blanket and gather some friends: Coolidge Corner Theatre is bringing its Science on Screen series to the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Advertisement

“The Mummy” kicks off the series June 21. In the 1999 adventure film, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz embark on an archeological exploration that evolves into a fight against a powerful mummy. Laurel Bestock, associate professor of archaeology and egyptology at Brown University, will speak about her excavation work before the screening.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” Steven Spielberg’s 1997 sequel to blockbuster hit “Jurassic Park,” will screen July 12. Barnas Monteith, a paleontologist and tech entrepreneur, will discuss, among other topics, the time he spent with paleontologist Jack Horner, a technical adviser on the “Jurassic Park” movies.

Kathleen Hughes in “It Came from Outer Space” (1953). Universal Pictures/Photofest

The series closes Aug. 16 with “It Came from Outer Space,” which Gillian called a “kitschy, ‘50s sci-fi movie”; it follows the landing of a space ship in Arizona. Science and technology journalist and author Wade Roush will probe the mysteries of alien life before the screening.

If you’re wondering how much actual science these films contain, that’s the point.

“The idea is none of those films are something you would think of as being obvious science films,” Gilligan said, noting that with “a drier nature documentary or something more literal, you’re only going to get people who are already interested in science.”

Advertisement

The Coolidge uses bigger “popcorn kind of movies” to draw audiences, Gilligan added. The theater has accomplished that locally, as well as across the country with a grant program it established with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation in 2011 to help other theaters create Science on Screen events.

At the Greenway, the films will be screened in 35-millimeter format, which is rare for an outdoor screening, Gilligan said, explaining that 35mm is pricey and less convenient but worth it.

“We’re known for having incredible projection and sound and having amazing projectionists, and we didn’t want to compromise on that in an outdoor setting,” Gilligan said.

SCIENCE ON SCREEN

“The Mummy”: June 21. “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”: July 12. “It Came from Outer Space”: Aug. 16. 8 p.m. Rose Kennedy Greenway, between Milk Street and Atlantic Avenue. Free. coolidge.org/type/outdoor-screenings

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.