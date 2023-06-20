I tested out ‘Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking.’ Here’s how it went.

Since then, I’ve been humbled many times. The real aesthetic of the aspirationally green American household circa 2023, to my mind, is chaotic piles of worn-out clothes waiting to be repurposed and the anxious accumulation of empty milk jugs, cans, cardboard, and glass jars, not to mention the moral conundrums present at every facet of household life from laundry detergent to what to eat for dinner.

Once upon a time, caught in the Bermuda Triangle of conscience, social media, and a love of pretty things, I thought it was possible to have a house and a domestic philosophy that held beauty, order, time, money, and the environment in perfect balance.

So I approached “Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking” (officially released Tuesday) with some skepticism. A bright, beautifully illustrated cookbook by sisters Margaret and Irene Li, owners of Boston’s Mei Mei Dumplings, “Perfectly Good Food” exudes the kind of cheer and optimism I typically associate with a con: “Together we’re going to cut down on your food waste and save you money. Turn these pages to look up the ingredients you have on hand, and you might soon be eating … roast chicken pasta with cilantro-avocado pesto … while the aroma of apple crisp wafts out of your oven.”

Authors and chefs Margaret and Irene Li. Mel Taing

But two things prodded me to pick up “PGF” in earnest, the most important being the fact that, of the $444 billion of surplus food generated annually in America, a whopping 48 percent is generated at the individual household level. According to the EPA, food is the single largest category of material dumped in municipal landfills — uneaten food that, in addition to wasting the water, land, energy, and labor used to generate it, emits potent levels of methane as it rots.

The reasons for household food waste are varied and differ depending on everything from infrastructure to income, but the opportunity to do something, even something small, proved irresistible to me. Besides, the subtitle of “PGF” (“totally achievable”) held out a rare promise. As the creaky parent of a teen and tween, I have not found anything totally achievable since at least the beginning of the pandemic, and probably before. “PGF” seems to understand this, and is determined to set its readers up for success: The intro contains “Zero-Waste Kitchen Strategies” that range from traditional (“shop your kitchen first”) to quietly brilliant (setting up organizational systems in the fridge so food that needs to be eaten first is easily accessible and doesn’t get lost — a tip from the Lis’ restaurant background). Advice on how to stock your kitchen with both ingredients and supplies (permanent markers, ice cube trays, painter’s tape, breathable produce bags) in order to make saving more convenient than tossing food surpluses are also refreshingly practical.

An illustration from "Perfectly Good Food." W. W. Norton & Company

It’s the recipes section, though, that I found most intriguing, in part because unlike many cookbooks, “PGF” manages to straddle the difficult divide between practicality and culinary interest. The first section offers templates called Hero Recipes, which are general guidelines for an array of modular dishes to utilize whatever you have (“Anything You Like Galette,” “Fridge-Cleanout Fried Rice”) while the remaining sections are divided according to the ingredient you’re hoping to use up (dairy, fruits, vegetables, with specific subheads like light leafy greens, hearty greens, etc.). Each ingredient section, in addition to full recipes, offers ideas for using up leftovers that are less like recipes than the kind of inspired tips you might get if you had chef friends (frying underripe avocado slices!).

The proof, of course, is in the pudding — bread pudding, in my case. My freezer is perpetually stuffed with an overpowering number of bread ends from the kids’ school lunches. I worried about the dubious quality of my sliced supermarket wheat bread, but the intro to the Savory Bread Pudding hero recipe, with its charming invitation to “Toss in whatever you have in the fridge … then eat it hot and bubbling, at room temperature, or standing in front of the fridge by the forkful,” swept aside my usual caution. I chunked up several months’ worth of bread ends, mixed them with eggs, milk, shredded cheddar, and some languishing broccoli and onions, poured it all with gusto into a greased dish, and baked it up.

The result was … interesting. My kids politely ate their portions but no more; with a lot of extra cheese melted over the top, it made for a passable if not enticing lunch throughout the week.

This wasn’t a reflection of the quality of the recipe, but it did point up the obvious to me, which is that despite wishful thinking, you cannot blindly throw a bunch of stuff into a pan and automatically come up with something delicious. Cooking, and zero-waste cooking in particular, requires some familiarity, imagination, and personal judgment, all of which are cultivated by experience, not primarily by following recipes. Indeed, one of the best things about “Perfectly Good Food” is its desire to help readers depend less on instructions and more on their own confidence in the kitchen, the trickle-down effect of which is less food waste. If you have the confidence and creativity to make something tasty out of that wilted lettuce, you’re much less likely to throw it in the trash; personal discretion about the expiration date on your ultrapasteurized yogurt (strict adherence to manufacturer’s expiration dates is a major culprit in household food waste) means you won’t toss it unnecessarily.

The confidence is also liberating. I love cooking, but I’m not naturally adventurous; omitting a single spice from a curry gives me anxiety. But miraculously, the act of throwing together that bread pudding with abandon freed me from my anal tendencies. The fact that the dish didn’t turn out as envisioned did not take away from the fact that I’d saved some crappy bread that might otherwise go to waste (my town has municipal composting, but the resources devoted to making that bread would still be wasted) — and that in itself was inspiring.

Over the following month, I turned some yellowing kale into a spectacularly tasty pasta dish, stuffed a pie crust with a haphazard mix of chard, radish greens, and kale stems, and chopped a bunch of rhubarb from my neighbor into a jar of rhubarb shrub (the sweet-tart macerated fruit was eaten over vanilla ice cream). I even started a freezer bag of allium scraps in order to make Scrap Chili Oil (the flavor profile of a number of the Li sisters’ suggestions leans Chinese, which is nicely distinctive); and chose radishes, which I normally don’t eat, at the season’s first farm share in order to make quick pickles. (Crop diversity is another environmental win.)

All of this required more thought than my regular routine, perhaps, but not enormously more time or money — ”totally achievable,” at least so far. Will the act of saving my broccoli stems save the earth? That’s a question that seems increasingly beside the point at this late date. Whenever I’m tempted to question the efficacy of my own personal efforts, I’m reminded of Shigeru Ban, the Japanese architect who builds breathtaking — and eminently useful — structures out of recycled paper tubes, and famously denies being an environmentalist: “I just hate wasting things.”

PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking

By Margaret Li and Irene Li

Norton, 352 pp., $28

Francie Lin is a freelance writer and editor in Northampton.