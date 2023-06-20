Analog Devices to renovate two buildings in Chelmsford

Analog Devices has unveiled renovation plans for two of its buildings in Chelmsford that will lead to the creation of more than 100 new jobs. The Wilmington-based semiconductor company will invest $71 million to install new equipment and technology at its facility at 20 Alpha Road, a move that will support 111 new jobs and the retention of 207 existing ones, according to documents filed with the state’s Executive Office of Economic Development. Meanwhile, Analog is converting offices at 2 Elizabeth Drive, also in Chelmsford, to cleanroom and lab space to improve the building’s manufacturing capacity. This $21 million project will bring 22 new jobs and help retain 158 existing jobs. The town of Chelmsford has approved two tax-increment financing plans for these projects that together will save the company more than $1.5 million in property taxes over a 10-year period. — JON CHESTO

E-COMMERCE

Sanders launches investigation into Amazon warehouse safety

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has opened a Senate investigation into Amazon’s warehouse safety practices, the latest in a series of probes he’s initiated against big corporations in his role as chairman of a committee that oversees health and labor issues. Sanders, who has run for president twice and spent a political lifetime fighting corporations and monied interests over policies that he believes hurt the working class, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday accusing the e-commerce giant of “egregious health and safety violations.” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the company has received Sanders’ letter and is in the early stages of reviewing it. “We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously,” Kelly said. “There will always be ways to improve, but we’reproud of the progress we’ve made which includes a 23 percent reduction in recordable injuries across our US operations since 2019.” Kelly also noted the company has invested more than $1 billion into safety initiatives in the last four years and will continue investing in this area. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOTWEAR

Iconic Hunter boots files for bankruptcy

Hunter’s Wellington boots were the rare product that could unite Britain — from the royal family to pop stars, from the countryside to the city. The classic, $175 tall rain wellies became the chicest boots to wear either while tromping through a muddy music festival or just splashing through puddles in a rainstorm. But a combination of supply chain problems, Brexit, inflation, and unseasonably warm weather ended with Hunter Boot going into administration, the UK’s version of bankruptcy. Papers filed last week by the company’s administrator, AlixPartners, said the company known for producing sturdy, long-lasting boots has faced “significant challenges since 2019.” Debts were listed at about £115 million ($146 million). That’s when sales in the all-important North America market fell by 15.4 percent. The company blamed one of the warmest and driest winters in the United States, according to Hunter’s filings in Companies House. — WASHINGTON POST

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba makes changes at the top

In a major overhaul at the top of the company, Alibaba Group, China’s leading e-commerce giant, announced Tuesday that Daniel Zhang would relinquish his role as chair and CEO of the company. Zhang said he would continue to serve as CEO of Alibaba’s cloud computing division. Joseph Tsai, an Alibaba veteran and executive vice chair, will succeed Zhang as chair. The leader of Alibaba’s e-commerce division, Eddie Yongming Wu, will succeed Zhang as CEO, the company added. The transition is to take effect Sept. 10. The reshuffle comes just a few months after Alibaba said it would split itself into six divisions in what it called the “most significant” overhaul in its 24-year history. As part of the shift, each division came under the leadership of an independent CEO, and Zhang took on the additional title of CEO of Alibaba’s cloud intelligence group. With the latest change, Zhang will no longer be Alibaba’s top leader, a role long occupied by the company’s founder, Jack Ma, instead taking on a smaller role as a division head. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter employees sue over bonuses

Twitter employees sued the social media company claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses, despite promises that they would be paid out at 50 percent of their target amounts. Twitter has a cash performance bonus plan that is paid out annually and in the months leading up to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company in October, executives, including former chief financial officer Ned Segal, said the bonuses would be paid, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court. “Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus,” the employees said. Since Musk took over, Twitter has lost more than half its advertising revenue as brands stopped trusting the site to remove violent, pornographic, and hateful content. Twitter also shed more than 75 percent of its employees, through layoffs and resignations. The site has been roiled by technical difficulties, including during a recent launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Rivian to join Tesla charging network as well

Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla’s charging network next year. The startup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker says Tuesday that like GM and Ford, it will include ports with Tesla’s connector on future Rivian vehicles starting in 2025. It also will offer an adapter for owners of current Rivian EVs. It is another domino to fall as the auto industry considers switching to Tesla’s connector, which it calls the North American Charging Standard. At present, nearly all automakers other than Tesla use what is called a CCS connector developed with the Society of Automotive Engineers. Tesla has more direct current fast-charging plugs in the United States than any other network, and its stations are in prime locations along freeway travel corridors. Other automakers also are looking into the switch. Last week, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said his company’s US teams are studying the change and will make a decision in a few weeks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ghosn sues Nissan

Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday. According to the officials, Ghosn’s lawsuit accuses Nissan and the individuals of defamation and of “fabricating charges” against him, which eventually put him behind bars in Japan. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains, and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation. The 69-year-old Ghosn, who for two decades was the head of Nissan and Renault, has repeatedly said he is innocent. In December 2019, he jumped bail in Japan in a daring escape by hiding in a box spirited aboard a private jet out of the country. He now lives in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan and does not extradite its citizens. — ASSOCIATED PRESS