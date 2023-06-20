Goose on the loose? Here’s who to call.

“We’re going to let Cami out, let her do her thing, and harass the geese,” Oren said on a recent morning. “The geese see the dog as a predator, even though the dog doesn’t touch or harm the geese.”

She’s waiting for the next step of the plan, a command from her owner, Elliot Oren, to begin chasing the geese.

At the entrance to Dedham Brookdale Cemetery, a pair of unassuming geese relax near the edge of a pond, grazing the grass while taking in the quiet air. In the distance, Cami the border collie lay low to the ground, eyeing the birds as her ears poke upward at attention.

As soon as Oren gives her the go, Cami shoots off on a dead run straight for the birds. A wild goose chase has begun.

Elliot Oren and his dog Cami of Geese Police got to work chasing some geese into a small pond. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Honking in panic, the geese jump into the pond to escape, but as Cami nears, they fly off into the sky as fast as they can.

Cami’s job of scaring the geese away is complete, and the Geese Police have saved the day yet again.

Since 2014, Geese Police - Boston, a franchise of a New Jersey-based business, has used trained border collies like Cami in a “proprietary system of harassment” to scare away geese creating a nuisance in public spaces, according to Oren.

By eating grass, leaving droppings everywhere, or being aggressive and attacking people in inconvenient places, geese can make upkeep of places such as sports fields or parks difficult.

“Usually who calls us is somebody that’s just had enough of geese taking over their property and making a huge mess,” Oren said. “We do parks, schools, colleges, cemeteries, we do a lot of office parks and golf courses. Pretty much anywhere that needs us, we’ll go.”

Oren said his clients also include municipalities, declining to comment which ones specifically due to previous experiences where he said competitors undercut the company’s services with his clients.

Getting ready for some work, Elliot Oren let his dog Cami out from her carrier. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Being one of 14 different branches of the Geese Police’s franchised business, Oren said the Boston company provides humane and effective goose harassment service to various areas all across Eastern Massachusetts and occasionally Providence.

Although property damage is a big concern when it comes to geese taking over public places, Joshua Dooley, a Canada geese expert at the US Fish and Wildlife Service, said that the animal’s droppings are also a health risk because of avian influenza, or the bird flu, which can be transmitted to other mammals such as dogs.

Dooley said that the growing population of Canada geese has contributed to arising conflicts between humans and geese. Geese also have “high fidelity,” a natural instinct to return to the same spots year after year where the animal was first hatched, which can create issues when geese nest in a place frequented by humans.

When it comes to non-lethal, effective goose population control techniques, Dooley recommended a “pretty concentrated, repeated effort of doing disturbance,” an approach similar to Oren’s, whose company patrols for geese at one location at least once a day until they are successfully harassed away.

Oren said the goose control technique the company uses is humane and PETA-endorsed as it taps into the geese’s natural fear of predators without hurting them. Similar to herding sheep, the border collies will mimic the body language of predators, such as a wolf or a fox, to drive geese away from a specific site without harming them.

“They lower their head and lower their tail, they stalk up slowly, and the sheep sees the dog as a predator,” Oren said. “And that’s why they move, they’re influenced by the dog, and it works the same way with geese.”

Cami chased some geese into a pond. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lynsey White, director of humane wildlife conflict resolution at the Humane Society of the United States, said non-lethal methods like the one Geese Police uses are humane, cheaper, and more effective compared to lethal methods.

Some communities with large geese populations, White said, hire wildlife removal companies to round up geese on a yearly basis and send them to a facility where “they’re gassing them to death, an inhumane method” that can also cost several thousand dollars per year.

“These roundup programs are often very controversial,” White said. “A lot of people like seeing Canada geese, they like seeing them when they’re walking around a park, and they like their kids seeing them because they’re one of the larger animals that you can actually get fairly close to in urban areas.”

Cami (not in this photo) helped move some geese off a field in Milton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

White, who is familiar with the Geese Police franchise, said the company’s method is “very effective for scaring geese away” and aligns with humane goose harassment recommendations. She praised its work at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“These specially trained border collies will go in the water with the handler with a boat, and they will scare the geese in and out of the water,” White said. “It makes the geese feel uncomfortable there and will make them want to go somewhere else.”

While Oren usually recommends new customers receive six to eight weeks of their goose harassment service, he said there are some places that he patrols all year round.

“Some of our customers stay on all year round because they just want to be proactive about it,” Oren said. “But when the geese do show up, we’ll be there right away so that they don’t make a mess.”

