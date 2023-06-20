The spring home-selling season looks like a bust

Most sales that closed last month went under contract in March and April, usually a time when the market emerges from winter hibernation. Instead, the market is barely awake.

Sales of single-family homes in Greater Boston tumbled 28 percent in May and condominium deals dropped by nearly as much , according to a report released on Tuesday morning by The Warren Group, a real estate data firm.

The spring home-selling season is looking like a real bust.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.5 percent from March through the end of May, compared with 4.7 percent during the same period last year, national figures from Freddie Mac show.

Despite higher mortgage costs, would-be buyers are plentiful, agents say. The problem, as has been the case since before the pandemic, is inventory — the extreme lack of it. The relatively few properties that hit the market are snapped up in a week or two, some paid for in cash.

The imbalance between supply and demand has pushed prices higher. Last year, the median price of both single- family homes and condos rose more than 7.5 percent across the state, Warren Group has reported. (The median price is the point at which half of sales are more expensive and half are less.)

But prices are now coming under pressure as some house hunters move to the sidelines. Here are the changes in median prices for Greater Boston (139 communities within Interstate 495) and statewide as reported by Warren Group.

Greater Boston

Single-family homes: up 1.2 percent to $750,000 in May. That’s a rebound from the 4.8 percent decline in April, but the year-to-date price is $680,000, unchanged from the first five months of last year.

Condos: up 0.8 percent in May to $615,000, and 0.9 percent this year to $585,000.

Statewide

Single-family homes: down 0.2 percent in May to $589,000, the second consecutive monthly drop. Year-to-date the price is $540,000, up 1.9 percent.

Condos: up 0.2 percent in May $526,000, and 3.6 percent year-to-date to $500,000.

National picture

Similar trends for sales and prices are unfolding across the country.

Tom Lawler, a housing economist writing in the CalculatedRisk real estate blog, estimated that single-family homes sales fell 21 percent in May from a year earlier, while the median price declined 0.5 percent.

In more than three dozen US markets tracked by CalculatedRisk’s Bill McBride, inventory rose an average of 20 percent, while active listings fell by the same amount.

Inventories in Texas cities are surging as unsold homes pile up. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, the number of homes for sale was up by 50 percent or more last month, while in Austin, the increase was 115 percent.

It’s been tough going for house hunters and brokers in Massachusetts. With prices weakening, the market is starting to turn against sellers.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.