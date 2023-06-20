Ukraine downs Russian drones but some get through due to gaps in air protection

The Shahed drones made it all the way to Lviv because of the inability of air defense assets to cover such a broad area, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a nighttime drone attack lasting around three hours, officials said. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country, near Poland.

KYIV — Russia targeted Kyiv and Lviv with a series of overnight bombing raids, but Ukrainian air defenses downed many of the weapons, including 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones , officials said.

Air defense systems are mostly dedicated to protecting major cities, key infrastructure facilities, including nuclear power plants, and the front line, he said.

“There is a general lack of air defense assets to cover a country like Ukraine,” according to Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Russia also struck the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine with ballistic missiles.

Ukraine’s air defenses have been reinforced with sophisticated weapons from its Western allies, increasing the success rate at knocking down incoming drones and missiles.

Previously, a winter bombardment by Russia damaged Ukraine’s power supply, though speedy repairs blunted that Kremlin effort.

The latest aerial assaults behind Ukraine's front line coincided with the early stages of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, as it aims to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from territory they've occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia has also mustered a large number of reserves, Zaluzhnyi said in a post accompanying a video of him visiting front-line positions with other senior officers.

Heavy battles are taking place in eastern Ukraine, around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka, the Ukrainian armed forces said. Russia shelled 15 cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, wounding five civilians, including three in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, according to Ukraine’s presidential office.

In other developments:

Russian forces opened fire on rescue workers in the flood-stricken Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing one and injuring eight others responding to the catastrophic effects of a major dam’s destruction.

The monthslong bombardment of Kherson, which Russian soldiers once occupied in southern Ukraine, has not let up since an explosion two weeks ago destroyed the Kakhovka dam upstream on the Dnieper River and unleashed torrents of floodwaters. Emergency workers have struggled under artillery fire to evacuate thousands of people from submerged homes while also responding to the devastation.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s interior ministry said unarmed State Emergency Service workers in Kherson had come under “heavy shelling.”

Calling the workers heroes, it said in a statement that “killing rescuers during the elimination of one of the largest man-made disasters” was “a manifestation of fear.”

Britain’s government is proposing legislation that would enable it to divert frozen Russian assets to the rebuilding of Ukraine and keep sanctions in place until Moscow pays compensation to its war-torn neighbor. The announcement is in line with a decision last month at the annual Group of 7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, to freeze the estimated $300 billion worth of Russian assets held by banks and financial institutions in those countries — including Britain — “until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.”

The issue of seized assets is highly contentious. While governments have the power to freeze assets, the European Central Bank has privately warned Brussels that confiscating Russian funds or giving the earned interest on those accounts to Ukraine could undermine confidence in the euro and shake financial stability, according to a report in The Financial Times. Ukraine’s reconstruction costs are estimated to top $411 billion, according to the most recent numbers from the World Bank, the European Commission, and the United Nations.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, known by its acronym SVR, invited Ukrainian diplomats stationed abroad to come to Russia with their families to avoid returning to Ukraine. It claimed many Ukrainian diplomats are unwilling to return home after their tours and want refugee status in the European Union and Asian countries where they worked.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had mined the cooling system of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “If they blow this up, there’s a high probability we’ll suffer heavy consequences,” Budanov warned. The plant’s six reactors are shut down but still need cooling. His claim couldn’t be confirmed.

