Outdoor dinnerware that’s pretty and tough

Golden Rabbit’s enameled dinnerware is ideal for outdoor dining. You may recognize its swirly patterns in assorted colors or its designs of crabs, lobsters, oysters, and more since the company has been around for 30 years. Now, there’s a new collection named Modern Monet, and includes plates, serving platters, mugs, bowls, colanders, and even a Dutch oven. There is an airy appearance of movement in the marbled pattern, so it’s aptly named. Golden Rabbit’s products are made of thick gauge steel with fine porcelain enamel and won’t scratch, dull, or warp over time. The pieces are heat-resistant, so you can use them in the oven, on the stovetop, the grill, or even over a campfire. The artsy tableware is also lightweight and easy to carry around in a picnic tote. A set of four plates in various sizes starts at about $50; four coffee mugs, about $58; trays and serving platters are $50 and up. Various pieces are available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-351, LeRoux Kitchen, 298 Main St., Falmouth, 774-673-2081, and 62 Main St., Vineyard Haven, 508-693-0039, or visit goldenrabbit.com/collections/modern-monet.