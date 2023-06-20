fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPE

Recipe: Heap cubes of hoisin tofu and slaw on open-faced tortilla wraps

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated June 20, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Open-Faced Hoisin Tofu Wraps with SlawSally Pasley Vargas for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

Instead of neat packages, these deconstructed wraps, set on a plate, need a knife and fork. A folded wrap can be handy for a picnic, but this open-faced style with a tortilla base allows plenty of leeway for a super-abundant heap of filling on top. Spread mayo over the tortilla for a subtle creaminess. Add a drizzle of salty-sweet hoisin, then a crunchy red cabbage and carrot slaw tossed with lime and rice vinegar. Pile on small cubes of crisp, golden brown baked teriyaki tofu and garnish plates with cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. You have a colorful, flavorful, vegetarian feast.

SLAW

2tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2tablespoons lime juice
teaspoons sugar
Salt, to taste
Pinch of Aleppo or maras pepper or crushed red pepper
2tablespoons olive oil
4cups (1/2 head) red cabbage
3medium carrots, grated

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the cabbage and carrots, whisk the vinegar, lime juice, sugar, salt, and Aleppo or maras pepper or crushed red pepper. Gradually whisk in the oil.

2. Add the cabbage and carrots to the dressing. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or red pepper, if you like; set aside.

WRAPS

2tablespoons olive oil
2packages (7 ounces each) baked teriyaki tofu, cut into small cubes
2tablespoons sesame seeds
2teaspoons toasted sesame oil
6tablespoons hoisin sauce
4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
4tablespoons mayonnaise
Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)
2 scallions, sliced (for garnish)
Extra sesame seeds (for garnish)
1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the tofu and cook, turning occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the tofu is golden and heated through. Stir in the 2 tablespoons sesame seeds and sesame oil and cook for 30 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the hoisin sauce. Stir well.

2. On a microwave-safe plate, stack the tortillas and cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave in 30-second intervals until they are warmed through.

3. Set 1 tortilla on a plate. Spread it with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce. Top with 1 cup of the slaw. Arrange 1/2 cup tofu on top. Garnish with cilantro, scallions, a few pinches of sesame seeds, and lime. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, filling, and garnishes.

Sally Pasley Vargas

