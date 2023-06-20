Recipe: Heap cubes of hoisin tofu and slaw on open-faced tortilla wraps

Serves 4

Instead of neat packages, these deconstructed wraps, set on a plate, need a knife and fork. A folded wrap can be handy for a picnic, but this open-faced style with a tortilla base allows plenty of leeway for a super-abundant heap of filling on top. Spread mayo over the tortilla for a subtle creaminess. Add a drizzle of salty-sweet hoisin, then a crunchy red cabbage and carrot slaw tossed with lime and rice vinegar. Pile on small cubes of crisp, golden brown baked teriyaki tofu and garnish plates with cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. You have a colorful, flavorful, vegetarian feast.

SLAW

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 2 tablespoons lime juice 1½ teaspoons sugar Salt, to taste Pinch of Aleppo or maras pepper or crushed red pepper 2 tablespoons olive oil 4 cups (1/2 head) red cabbage 3 medium carrots, grated

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the cabbage and carrots, whisk the vinegar, lime juice, sugar, salt, and Aleppo or maras pepper or crushed red pepper. Gradually whisk in the oil.

2. Add the cabbage and carrots to the dressing. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or red pepper, if you like; set aside.

WRAPS

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 packages (7 ounces each) baked teriyaki tofu, cut into small cubes 2 tablespoons sesame seeds 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 6 tablespoons hoisin sauce 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas 4 tablespoons mayonnaise Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 2 scallions, sliced (for garnish) Extra sesame seeds (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the tofu and cook, turning occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the tofu is golden and heated through. Stir in the 2 tablespoons sesame seeds and sesame oil and cook for 30 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the hoisin sauce. Stir well.

2. On a microwave-safe plate, stack the tortillas and cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave in 30-second intervals until they are warmed through.

3. Set 1 tortilla on a plate. Spread it with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce. Top with 1 cup of the slaw. Arrange 1/2 cup tofu on top. Garnish with cilantro, scallions, a few pinches of sesame seeds, and lime. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, filling, and garnishes.

Sally Pasley Vargas