Recipe: Mix fresh, local strawberries into muffins topped with buttery crumbs

Makes 12

The best strawberries make the best muffins. The berries are in season right now at farmers' markets, farm stands, and pick-your-own farms. They're the freshest, most flavorful berries. These muffins are made with whole-wheat flour (and a little all-purpose), oil, and a brown-sugar crumb topping. If you like making muffins, do yourself a favor and buy a nonstick muffin pan. This one is oiled before the batter goes in so your home-baked treats will release perfectly, leaving no crumbs or fruit behind. You can also use paper muffin cups, and if they're slightly smaller than the muffin tin, you'll yield a few extra.

CRUMBS

⅔ cup all-purpose or whole-wheat flour ⅓ cup light brown sugar Pinch of salt 4½ tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1. In a small bowl, stir the flour, sugar, and salt with a fork to blend them.

2. Pour in the butter and mix with the fork. Pinch the mixture with your fingers to moisten the dry ingredients and form small clumps.

BATTER

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 2 cups whole-wheat flour ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 2 eggs 1 cup whole milk ⅔ cup canola or vegetable oil 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 packed cups chopped strawberries (1/2-inch chunks; most of a 1-pound container)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Rub a nonstick 12-cup muffin pan with oil or line it with muffin cups.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk together the whole-wheat and all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs to break them up. Whisk in the milk, oil, and vanilla until blended.

4. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Pour in the egg mixture and mix just until blended. Fold in the strawberries.

5. Divide the batter among the muffin cups. Sprinkle crumb topping on each muffin, pressing down gently so the crumbs adhere.

6. Bake for 26 to 28 minutes, or until the muffins are golden brown and a skewer inserted into a few of the centers comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and set it on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Run a dull knife around each muffin. Remove the muffins from the pan or lift out the papers. Set them on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Lisa Zwirn