Recipe: Set crispy rounds of eggplant topped with mozzarella on a quick homemade tomato sauce

Serves 6

Wildly popular eggplant Parm can be soggy with layers that lack texture. To keep some of the classic flavors intact but add a crispy twist, try frying the eggplant and rather than burying it with sauce and cheese, serve it simply with a quick homemade tomato sauce. Skip the baking (but you do need to broil the eggplant for a minute to melt mozzarella). For the best results, dry brine eggplant slices with salt before breading them. Salt penetrates the interior of the slices and helps remove excess water. And while the salt is doing its work, simmer a pot of canned crushed tomatoes with the sweet scent of fresh basil. The eggplant will get the traditional three-step coating of flour, egg, and crumb before hitting the pan. Dry the slices thoroughly, then pat both sides with flour, dip into beaten egg, and cover with panko or other dry breadcrumbs. The hardest part is keeping the temperature of the oil in the skillet even. An instant-read thermometer is useful here. Because the oil is hot and the eggplant is cool, when you add the rounds to the oil, the temperature can drop drastically. Adjust the heat accordingly, keeping this in mind: too cool, and the eggplant will soak up too much oil; too hot and it will burn before the centers are cooked through. Transfer the fried rounds to a metal rack set upon a rimmed baking sheet. This prevents the bottoms from becoming soggy. Once they're done, top each with a piece of fresh mozzarella and slide the rounds under the broiler to melt the cheese and rewarm the eggplant. It only takes a minute so keep a close eye on things as they can burn quickly. Ladle tomato sauce onto each plate, top with the eggplant, and garnish with basil. The meaty rounds are still crispy and the sauce is bright and light in this vegetarian dish.

2 large eggplants (2 to 2 1/2 pounds total) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 cans (28 ounces each) crushed tomatoes 1 large sprig fresh basil 1 bay leaf 2 teaspoons sugar ¾ cup flour, on a plate 4 eggs, lightly beaten on a shallow plate 3 cups panko or other dry white breadcrumbs, on a plate 2 teaspoons dried thyme 2 cups canola or vegetable oil, and more as needed 12 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into 2-inch pieces ¼ cup chopped fresh basil (for garnish)

1. Set a colander over a bowl. Set out several layers of paper towels to drain the eggplant. Have on hand 1 large platter and 2 rimmed baking sheets, each fitted with a metal rack.

2. Cut the eggplants into 1/3-inch rounds. Sprinkle both sides with salt and transfer the rounds to the large colander. Set aside for 30 to 60 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they soften.

4. Add the tomatoes, sprig of basil, bay leaf, and sugar. Stir well, lower the heat, and simmer, stirring often, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce is aromatic and thickened slightly; keep warm.

5. Transfer the eggplant slices to the paper towels. With a top layer of towels, dry the eggplant slices thoroughly.

6. Arrange an assembly line on the counter: first flour, then egg, then panko or breadcrumbs. Stir a pinch of salt, pepper, and dried thyme into the breadcrumbs.

7. Dredge 1 slice of eggplant in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip it into the egg, again shaking off any excess. Coat the slice with breadcrumbs. Transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining eggplant.

8. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 2 cups canola or vegetable oil. The oil is ready when it reaches 375 to 400 degrees on a thermometer. Carefully slide as many slices of eggplant as will fit in the pan without overcrowding. Monitor the heat to keep the oil temperature even. Fry the eggplant for 1 to 3 minutes on a side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Transfer the fried rounds to the metal rack. Fry the remaining eggplant in the same way, adding more canola or vegetable oil to the pan if necessary.

9. Turn on the oven broiler. Position a rack 6 inches from the element.

10. Top each slice of eggplant with a piece of mozzarella. Transfer the baking sheets to the broiler and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, watching them carefully, or just until the mozzarella melts.

11. Ladle a generous pool of hot tomato sauce onto each of 6 plates, discarding the basil sprig and bay leaf. Add 3 to 4 eggplant slices to the plates and garnish with chopped basil.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick