10 over-the-top ice cream treats from Greater Boston and beyond

Take a freshly cooked, fish-shaped Japanese cake known as taiyaki, then pipe it full of ice cream — and you get a balanced hot-cold summer treat. Choose from several ice cream flavors — including matcha, strawberry, and hojicha (a type of green tea) — as well as red bean or custard filling for inside the cone. Top it off with syrup, matcha powder, or rainbow-colored mochi, and take it on the go. Just be prepared for eyes to linger on your food-turned-art creation at the Seaport and Harvard Square locations. (Cathy Ching)

A banana split from Kimball Farm in Westford. Marc Hurwitz

2. Banana Split from Kimball Farm

The original Kimball Farm in Westford is all about going big — a long ice cream counter, restaurant, country store, bumper boats, two mini golf courses, and all kinds of other fun. The legendary banana split is the stuff of outlandish dessert dreams, with three huge scoops of rich ice cream, hot fudge, mountains of homemade whipped cream, nuts, strawberries, and, of course, bananas. The motto at Kimball’s could be “come for the banana split, stay for the activities” — though you may want to do the latter first. Smaller locations in Carlisle, Lancaster, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, have fewer amusements, but the same indulgent ice cream. (Marc Hurwitz)

Details: 400 Littleton Road, Westford, 978-486-3891, and other locations; kimballfarm.com

3. The Belly Buster at Jordan’s Ice Creamery

Five scoops of ice cream, a big brownie, and a whole banana, doused with hot fudge and swirls of whipped cream, sprinkled with nuts, and topped with a cherry. The aptly named Belly Buster, served in a kid’s beach bucket with a shovel, is a crowd-pleaser at family-owned Jordan’s Ice Creamery, an old-school scoop shop with a walk-up window. The dish has been known to inspire eating contests. “They’ll eat their own and even try to finish a second one,” says owner Craig Jordan. (Diane Bair and Pamela Wright)

Details: 894 Laconia Road, Belmont, New Hampshire, 603-267-1900, facebook.com/jordansic

A boozy milkshake from STACKS in Haverhill. Marc Hurwitz

4. Boozy Milkshakes from STACKS

When a place bills itself the “home of the boozy milkshake,” you can bet it takes this decadent treat seriously. And so it goes with STACKS, a quirky restaurant perched above the Merrimack River in Haverhill. You’ll find S’Mores Brownie, Chocolate Chip Rice Krispies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and more among the options for this shake, all of which can be spiked with vodka, rum, or whiskey if you wish. They’re so tall that the servers hand out plates to catch the top layers in case they fall off. (Marc Hurwitz)

Details: 122 Washington Street, Haverhill, 978-891-5084, feedmestacks.com

A Waffle Sundae at the The Bittersweet Shoppe on Newbury Street. Dana Gerber

5. Waffle Sundae at The Bittersweet Shoppe

Treat yourself to a nostalgic indulgence at The Bittersweet Shoppe, a modern twist on a classic ‘50s soda fountain. For a real sugar rush, dig into a waffle sundae: a pearl-sugar Belgian waffle topped with two scoops of coconut raspberry ice cream and mounds of whipped cream. You can swap in other eclectic flavors — sourced from Bart’s Ice Cream in Greenfield — like Maple Cream, Peanut Butter Paradise, or, my choice, Mass Mocha, a coffee ice cream studded with espresso-chocolate chunks. (Dana Gerber)

Details: 257 Newbury Street, Boston, 857-277-0151, bittersweetnewbury.com

6. Signature Sundaes at Scoop N Scootery

On a lazy summer’s day, the Scoop N Scootery truly delivers, concocting massive sundaes with an astonishing array of toppings, from standard (hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, butterscotch syrup) to creative (crumbled blueberry muffin, cheesecake bites), and dropping them off at your door. Design your own, or order a cheekily named signature combo, such as the Fat Rabbit — butter pecan ice cream with frosted carrot cake, sprinkled with butterscotch graham crackers and cream cheese frosting. (Kara Baskin)

Details: There are outposts in Arlington, Allston, and Brighton. 112 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-777-2830, and other locations; thescoopnscootery.com

7. All-You-Can-Top Sundae at Putnam Pantry Candies, Ice Creams & Cafe

Wind your way past cases of made-on-site chocolates, glass jars of candy shop favorites, and a cafe counter, and you’ll reach Putnam Pantry’s Ice Cream Smorgasbord. In a long stretch of gleaming stainless steel you’ll find classics such as hot fudge, butterscotch, and marshmallow sauce, all made from family recipes — just like the more than a dozen of the ice cream flavors — as well as less-common gooey options such as penuche topping and cherry caramel. Can’t decide what to try? The Battle of Bunker Hill Jr. gets you eight scoops of ice cream, plus all the toppings you can fit for $17.75. (Stephanie Tyburski)

Details: 255 Newbury Street, Danvers, 978-774-2383, putnampantry.com

An Ube Sundae at Chaji Creamery in Quincy. David Lyon

8. Ube Sundae from Chaji Creamery

The luscious purple-yam swirl of soft serve in this sundae has a nutty, vanilla-like flavor. It’s elevated by improbable toppings: white chocolate pearls, crunchy cornflakes, bits of spongy mochi rice cake, and a drizzle of condensed milk. It all works to create a symphony of flavors and textures. The bright little shop across from the Wollaston T station has no seating, so enjoy your treat while exploring the neighborhood’s Asian shops and restaurants. (David Lyon)

Details: 293 Newport Avenue, Quincy, 617-992-4653, chajicreamery.com

9. Ice Cream Sampler at Cape Cod Creamery

Are you that person who stands frozen with indecision at the counter? Get thee to one of Cape Cod Creamery’s three locations, in South Yarmouth, Dennis, and Hyannis. The ice cream sampler features six mini-scoops of your choice of flavors, all made at the South Yarmouth location. Does the Patti Page Peppermint pair well with the Sandy Neck Snickers and Cummaquid Coconut? You be the judge. To share or not to share? Your call, but just know that hardly anyone can resist this bounteous creation. (Diane Bair and Pamela Wright)

Details: 5 Theater Colony Road, South Yarmouth, 508-398-8400, and other locations; capecodcreamery.com

Mango Yogurt Ice Parfait at Caffe Bene on Mass. Ave. Cathy Ching

10. Mango Yogurt Ice Parfait from Caffe Bene

OK, it’s not ice cream, but you won’t care once you try this parfait, made with layers of shaved ice and three tiers of brightly colored fruit — it’s as cooling as it is visually stunning. Inspired by bingsu, a popular Korean dessert, it combines ice, condensed milk, yogurt, mango puree, and sliced fresh mangos, and comes topped with a scoop of mango gelato and a mint leaf. You’re going to need to grab a friend (or two) to finish it. (Cathy Ching)

Details: 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, 617-982-6688, caffebenema.com

