Nine gourmet treats to build the perfect beach picnic

Pack a jar to complement cheese or peanut butter. V Smiley uses honey to sweeten their products, rather than sugar, “so the fruit really comes through.”

Danielle Pattavina, owner of Momma’s Grocery + Wine in Cambridge, offers ideas for a gourmet day of snacking. Here’s what she would pack in a picnic basket.

2. Blue Ledge Farm Camembrie, $10

“This is a goat and cow’s milk cheese from Salisbury, Vermont,” Pattavina says. “It’s a camembert meets brie: bloomy rind, gooey inside, with a button mushroom essence.”

3. Big Picture Farm Goat Milk Caramels, $1 each

“We have a big pile of these caramels at the register, in different flavors,” Pattavina says. “I’d grab a handful and eat them at my picnic, gooey from the sun.”

4. Lovely Bunch Apple Juice, $5

Pattavina calls this a “perfect little can” of apple juice, “made with locally grown apples, listed on the can. Pour it into a wine glass!”

5. Piquenique Pinotosh, $37

This all-natural apple wine from Washington state can elevate any outing. “You’ll get some wine notes and some apple notes.” Bonus: No corkscrew required.

6. Monti Verdi Lonzino, $14

“Lonzino is a lesser-known cured meat, coming from the loin: lean, sweet, and tender,” Pattavina says. The Vermont farm raises “pigs lovingly and naturally, making cured meats the real Italian way.”

7. Breadboard Bakery Miche, $7

A naturally leavened bread, made with rye and whole wheat flour, it’s chewy with a caramel crust. “We sell it by the pound,” Pattavina says, “and it can sit out all day.”

8. One Trick Pony Peanut Butter, $8

Peanut butter is a kid favorite. “Made by a young couple in New York, with only two ingredients. It’s good on bread with V Smiley’s jam — or by the spoonful.”

9. Minnow Mussels in Escabeche, $11

For a taste of the sea, by the sea, peel open a tin of these, Pattavina says. “These mussels are so plump, and a bit spicy.”

