Adult woman posed as student, fraudulently enrolled in BPS high schools, district says

Boston Police are investigating after an adult woman used fake identification and paperwork to enroll in multiple Boston high schools this academic year, Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a letter to families at those schools Tuesday.

The woman attended the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High Schools, Skipper said. She used the district’s student transfer process and enrolled under multiple pseudonyms.

School officials have not identified any cases where students or staff were harmed in connection to the woman’s enrollment, according to the letter. She is no longer enrolled and has been ordered to stay away from all Boston Public Schools facilities, according to the letter.