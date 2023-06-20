AG Campbell calls on Target to restore Pride Month displays in wake of anti-LGBTQ backlash at stores

“We can never allow violence and intimidation to set back the march for social progress and LGBTQ+ equality, but Target’s decision to pull Pride products from the shelves sends the message that they can,” Campbell said in a statement. “Pride means standing firm alongside our LGBTQ+ fellow Americans and fighting for their rights in the face of bigotry and hate.”

Amid Pride month celebrations, Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Tuesday urged Target to return LGBTQ-related merchandise t o its shelves after the retailer pulled items last month after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.

Advertisement

In an open letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell, Campbell and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led a group of more than a dozen attorneys general who urged the retail giant on Friday to “double down on inclusivity ... in the face of intimidation and discrimination.”

“Pride merchandise like Target’s helps LGBTQIA+ people see that they enjoy considerable support and that loud and intimidating fringe voices and bullies do not represent the views of society at large,” the letter said. “We fear your choice to pull Pride merchandise demonstrates that intentional violence and intimidation can set back the march for social progress and LGBTQIA+ equality, which ... is already under intense attack nationwide.”

Last month, Target announced it was removing certain items that have made the store the subject of numerous attacks. These attacks including individuals who have knocked over Pride displays, harassed employees, and posted threatening videos on social media from inside the stores, according to The Associated Press. Target also confirmed that it moved Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern locations after confrontations from shoppers in the region.

In a statement, Target said that “since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work.”

Advertisement

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the statement said. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

Target declined to specify which items it had removed, but “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits, which allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming surgery to conceal their genitals, were among the articles that drew the most attention.

Campbell and other attorneys general said they “commend Target’s intention to keep its staff members and customers safe,” but expressed concern about what message the retail giant’s decision could send to the LGBTQ community — and to the perpetrators of hate crimes.

“It sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying, and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores—or anywhere in society,” the letter said. “As we see it, Target has been the victim of potentially criminal acts, in response to which we encourage you to reach out to responsible authorities.”

While there have not been any reported incidents of anti-LGBTQ attacks at Targets in Massachusetts, other retail giants, including Starbucks, have seen their Pride festivities similarly curtailed. The Globe reported last week that employees at roughly a dozen Starbucks stores in central Massachusetts were told they could decorate their stores for one day — provided a parade or another community celebration was taking place — and only if it was approved by the regional director.

Advertisement

Outside of the business world, some Massachusetts towns have also seen disruptions to local Pride month celebrations; one event at a Burlington middle school was interrupted by students chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns” and tearing down rainbow decorations.

The Massachusetts Civil Rights Act, like many state civil rights acts, gives the attorney general the authority to sue any individual who interferes with a person’s constitutional rights through threats, intimidation, or coercion. Individuals can also be fined up to $5,000.

“While these laws certainly do not create a legal obligation for retailers to offer any particular merchandise or create any particular displays, they do demand that customers be treated equally,” the letter said. “In this context, we urge Target to be mindful of its obligations under these laws as it makes decisions as to how to respond to backlash against its Pride merchandise. ... This Pride Month, the LGBTQIA+ community needs and deserves our support and protection more than ever.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.