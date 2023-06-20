Easterseals unveils plans for new $23m veterans campus in Franklin, N.H.

The campus will include 30 units of affordable housing, a retreat center with event space, and 24 short-term hotel-style rentals, and a co-working space for service providers. Some of the outdoor amenities include a playground and a challenge course with obstacles.

The nonprofit has touted the project as the first of its kind in a state with one of the largest per capita populations of veterans in the country.

CONCORD, N.H. — Easterseals unveiled its plans for a new veterans campus in Franklin on Tuesday, after receiving a $23 million state contract last year to build the project with pandemic relief funds.

The layout of the proposed veterans campus in Franklin. Construction is slated to begin in September 2023 and last for 15 months. Easterseals

The nonprofit is planning to raise additional money to build a therapeutic equine facility, a dog yard, and a health clinic, according to Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September and last for about 15 months.

The idea to build the campus started with recognizing the need for affordable housing for veterans, Beauregard said.

“Thirty units doesn’t solve for the issue of affordable housing, but at least it takes a bite,” she said. “And that’s how we’re going to get out of the affordable housing crisis.”

New Hampshire will need an estimated 90,000 housing units by 2040, a recent assessment by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority found.

Beauregard said the nonprofit has not yet decided how much to charge for the units. They will range from 320-square-foot studios to 1,100-square-foot two bedroom apartments, according to the design and construction firm PROCON.

All of the units will be accessible.

“That’s a big deal,” said Beauregard. “Think about the veteran community, right, and the disabilities that people could come in with. We just want to make sure that we’ve got that covered.”

Easterseals already owned the 15-acre campus, which is home to historic buildings including an old school, a dormitory, and Daniel Webster’s 1790 home. Webster was from a family of farmers in Salisbury, N.H., and went on to represent New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the U.S. Congress before serving as U.S. Secretary of State under Presidents William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, and Millard Fillmore.

The old school and dormitory were previously used as an orphanage and later became the Farnum Center for substance use disorder treatment. But when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the facility had to drastically reduce its capacity and eventually shuttered.

The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has a preservation easement on the property, and preserving the historic character of the buildings was one of the challenges in the design process. Renovating the old buildings also meant the design team couldn’t make the veterans apartments as efficient as they would have if it were a new build.

“The nature of renovations are when you uncover behind the finishes, there’s often unfun surprises,” said Erik Anderson, executive vice president of architecture for PROCON, the firm hired by Easterseals to handle design and construction. Anderson said two of the lead architects on the project, Bonita Cook and Todd Hooper, are both veterans themselves.

Easterseals has touted the project as the first of its kind, and Anderson said PROCON worked with the nonprofit to develop the design plans from scratch.

“We took our inspiration from the architecture on the site,” he said. “It’s a very significant site historically and architecturally.”

The site is near the rail trail and next to the Merrimack River. Anderson said there would be kayaks and other water activities available.

Franklin Mayor Jo Brown, who is a veteran, welcomed the new campus, which she called one-stop shopping for veterans. She said it comes at a time when Franklin is revitalizing its downtown and manufacturers in the area are clamoring for workers, a need some of the new residents could fill.

“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “For Franklin, it’s an opportunity to host an incredible population.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.