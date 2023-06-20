Affidavit reveals new allegations in the death of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery

According to his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, and other friends and acquaintances, the couple, Harmony and the couple’s two young sons were living in a Chrysler Sebring in December 2019. Adam Montgomery was often angry with Harmony if she went to the bathroom in the car - and on Dec. 7, 2019, he became enraged at the child.

While homeless and living in a car during a New Hampshire winter, Adam M. Montgomery allegedly beat five-year-old Harmony Montgomery to death in December 2019 - and then kept her body for about three months until disposing the decomposing remains, possibly in Greater Boston, a newly released court affidavit stated.

“Harmony was in the rear seat on the passenger side, and while Adam was driving he turned his body and delivered sets of three-to-four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face/head on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes,’' according to the affidavit. “Kayla stated that after the final blow, Adam said words to the effect of that he felt something or heard something when he hit Harmony, and, ‘I think I really hurt her this time. I think I did something.’ ”

Adam Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in connection with Harmony Montgomery’s death and the affidavit was sealed by a New Hampshire judge until a separate trial on illegal gun charges he faced was held. That trial ended in a guilty verdict and, at the request of WMUR-TV, the judge ordered the murder affidavit written by Manchester, N.H., police released Tuesday.

The affidavit stated the couple did not provide any first aid to the child after the beating nor did they summon medical help, and shortly thereafter, Harmony Montgomery stopped groaning - and then stopped breathing. Adam Montgomery took his daughter’s body and put it in gym bag, according to the affidavit.

“Kayla stated that Adam went to the trunk of the vehicle, removed clothing from a black and red Under Armour duffle bag and placed the lifeless body of Harmony into the bag,” police wrote. “Adam simply put Harmony’s dead body into the bag and walked it back to the parking lot of the Colonial Village apartments” where the couple was then staying in a friend’s Audi.

In chillingdetail, Kayla Montgomery allegedly told investigators that she and Adam Montgomery kept the child’s body with them as they stayed in her mother’s apartment until Dec. 30, 2019, then stayed at a family shelter in Manchester, followed by a rented apartment in Manchester. She also told authorities they would store Harmony’s remains in the freezer of a now-closed restaurant where Adam Montgomery worked as a dishwasher between Jan. 14, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2020, according to the affidavit.

On March 3, 2020, Adam Montgomery had a friend rent a U-Haul truck for him, the court document said. And allegedly with his daughter’s decomposing body now stuffed into a tote bag with lime, he left in the middle of the night and returned several hours later - without Harmony Montgomery’s remains, the affidavit said.

“It’s done,’’ he allegedly told Kayla Montgomery upon his return, according to the affidavit.

MassDOT records show the U-Haul was driven south on the Tobin Bridge in Boston at 4:44 a.m. on March 3, 2020, according to the affidavit. One minute later, the U-Haul van was recorded by toll cameras traveling north on the bridge. The van was captured traveling north on the Tobin at 5:25 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Harmony Montgomery’s body has never been found.

The affidavit, which was composed in October 2022, provides the information Kayla Montgomery has allegedly agreed to provide during her estranged husband’s forthcoming murder trial, now set to start this December.

Kayla told investigators that during the next three days, while staying in the Audi in the apartment’s parking lot, “Adam was keeping the bag with Harmony’s body inside of the trunk of the vehicle, but also would leave it out on the snow to stop the decomposition of the body from happening.”

In May 2022, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a report that documented failures by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being and offered a host of recommendations to prevent similar failings.

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in her father’s care although he had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

The judge, Mark Newman, made his decision over the objection of a lawyer for the Department of Children and Families and without requiring a mandated assessment of his suitability to care for the girl, the state report said.

Last year, a New Hampshire report found that child welfare workers in New Hampshire repeatedly checked in on Montgomery’s home after Harmony vanished in 2019 but did little to determine her whereabouts or verify the father’s claim that she was living in Massachusetts with her mother, Crystal Sorey, who didn’t have custody.

Authorities only began looking for the child because her mother contacted Manchester police in November 2021 and reported she had not been able to locate her daughter since Thanksgiving in 2019. Authorities then discovered that Harmony Montgomery had not been seen for nearly two years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.